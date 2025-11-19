Three Syosset businesses seek special use permit from the Town of Oyster Bay

Three businesses at 165 Eileen Way in Syosset are seeking a special use permit from the Town of Oyster Bay.

The Oyster Bay Town Board left the public record open for 10 days after holding a hearing for three Syosset businesses: two existing and one new business, seeking a special-use permit to have their site plan approved at 165 Eileen Way.

Erik Snipas of the Greenberg Traurig law firm spoke on behalf of the owner of the property at the Tuesday, Nov. 18, Oyster Bay Town Board meeting. He said there is no known opposition to the site plan that seeks to add a parking variance and approve the site plan for Long Island Sports Hub, Sagamore Gymnastics and Padel States.

“As you can see from the site plan, there are no site work additions or changes to the existing footprint proposed by these applications. It’s simply requesting to legalize the existing Long Island Sports Hub and Sagamore Gymnastics tenancies, and for Padel to occupy that former retrofness space,” Snipas said.

Padel States will provide a recreational area where people can play padel, a combination of tennis and squash. The business, which will be located on the second floor of the building, aims to occupy a former retrofit space and provide four padel courts and other amenities.

Long Island Sports Hub has been in business for 10 years and provides a wide range of sports facilities throughout the first floor of the building. Sagamore Gymnastics has been in operation at the location for 12 years as well.

Snipas said the building at 165 Eileen Way has been owned by the Taub family since 2006. He said the building was first constructed in the early 1960s and is located entirely within an industrial zone, with no impact on nearby homes.

Snipas said the building currently has 210 parking spaces and is seeking a parking variance, as the current proposal would require 622 parking spots.

Snipas said that nearby buildings, some also owned by the Taub family, allow for overflow parking and Wayne Muller of R&M Engineering said that an extensive traffic study found that the parking lot was never “filled to the brim.”

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino asked Snipas if he could provide the board with a letter saying that other properties on the street permit overflow parking from 165 Eileen Way.

The Race Hub Educational Laboratory is also a current tenant at 165 Eileen Way.