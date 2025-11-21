Michael Marando appointed assistant principal of Hicksville High School

Michael Marando was announced as the new assistant principal of Hicksville High School.

Marando joins Hicksville with extensive experience in instructional leadership, professional learning and data-driven school improvement. He most recently served as an instructional coach at Francis Lewis High School, one of the largest high schools in New York City, where he led professional development for more than 240 staff members and coached teachers across multiple departments. Francis Lewis is in Fresh Meadows, Queens.

Marando’s background includes significant leadership in promoting inclusive learning environments and designing Tier 1 social-emotional learning supports, co-facilitating family engagement circles, and leading audits that informed curriculum adjustments.

“What distinguishes Michael is his commitment to systems thinking, collaboration and empowering educators,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Theodore Fulton. “His strong instructional background and student-centered approach make him an excellent fit for Hicksville High School.”

Marando holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Wagner College and a Master of Science in Special Education and Teaching from Long Island University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in education at Long Island University as well.

“I am honored to join the Hicksville community and excited to contribute to a school that prioritizes both excellence and belonging,” Marando said.