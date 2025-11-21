Jonas Brothers bring holiday cheer and 20-year celebration to UBS Arena

The Jonas Brothers perform during their concert at UBS Arena Elmont.

The Jonas Brothers brought Christmas to Elmont on Wednesday night, Nov. 19, and not the quiet, fireside kind.

Their UBS Arena stop wasn’t just a concert; it was a high-energy holiday party wrapped in nostalgia, sibling chaos, surprise guests, and a full-scale promotion of their Disney+ film, “A Very Jonas Christmas.”

The night marked a stop on the Jonas Brothers’ “Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown” tour, a celebratory series marking the band’s 20th anniversary.

The tour, named to reflect both the milestone and their album, kicked off at MetLife Stadium in their native New Jersey before traveling across North America, giving fans a special connection to the festivities.

Even before the trio hit the stage, the festivities had begun. Ticket holders arriving early were welcomed into Belmont Village, where a Christmas-themed pop-up offered holiday games, photo ops, giveaways, and warm-up activities that set the tone for the night.

It felt more like entering a theme park than an arena show, and the band leaned into that spirit from the first note.

When Kevin, Joe, and Nick rose onto the stage in a burst of strobes and cheers, the crowd was already buzzing.

Their full ensemble — horns, backup vocalists, and dancers — moved with wild, infectious energy all night long, swirling around the brothers as if the entire stage were a living organism.

Kevin Jonas grabbed the mic early in the set and delivered a line that immediately went viral among fans: “My name is Kevin Jonas,” he said, laughing at himself as the crowd screamed. “Now my hometown is still New Jersey. But I got married on Long Island, so… let’s go!”

From there, the show ran on pure adrenaline.

The brothers dipped into hits from every era of their career, mixing in newer material and holiday moments tied to their movie. The staging was playful and loose, full of little unscripted exchanges and sibling teasing.

Surprises kept coming. Big Rob, the security guard-turned-legend, appeared for his iconic verse in “Burnin’ Up,” and the arena exploded.

Later Broadway star Adrienne Warren, Nick’s co-star in “The Last Five Years,” joined him for a glowing, soulful performance of “This Christmas,” drawing one of the night’s biggest standing ovations.

Midway through the set, Joe Jonas took over the stage and declared it was time to read “some beautiful signs.” What followed was part concert, part comedy bit, part holiday special. He walked around the stage picking handmade signs from the audience, many glittered, many themed, all wildly enthusiastic.

One game involved throwing glow sticks onto a poster board decorated with antlers. Depending on how many glow sticks landed, a brother was chosen. Whichever brother “won” determined which song the band played next. Another fan held up a “pick a cowboy hat” board, prompting Joe to dramatically choose between three oversized, bedazzled hats from the crowd. Each hat corresponded with another surprise deep-cut or fan-favorite choice. The games added a holiday-special spontaneity — messy, silly, warm, and unmistakably Jonas.

Each brother had a solo spotlight: Nick with a smooth, crowd-assisted “Jealous,” and Joe turning the arena into a neon dance floor with “Cake by the Ocean.”

The night’s first emotional shift came when Kevin debuted his first-ever solo song, “Changing,” released at midnight, Nov. 20. Known as the band’s quietest vocalist, he stepped forward alone, visibly moved by the cheers that swelled before he even sang a note.

But the finale belonged to the whole family. For the last number, the brothers brought out Franklin Jonas and their father, Kevin Jonas Sr., who took his seat at the piano. Together they delivered an emotional, stripped-down performance of “When You Look Me in the Eyes,” blending nostalgia with genuine tenderness. It felt less like an encore and more like a family gathering, the kind you quietly wish would last a little longer.

The night began with Franklin Jonas and the Byzantines, who warmed the crowd with a confident, genre-blending set. Then Jesse McCartney, marking 20 years since he first shared a stage with the Jonas Brothers, delivered fan favorites including “Beautiful Soul,” earning the kind of cheers that prove certain hits never expire.

Mid-show, 5 Seconds of Summer ran out for a rock-out performance, performing hits like “She Looks So Perfect,” “Youngblood,” and their new single “Not Ok.”

The Jonas Brothers didn’t just play a concert, they hosted a holiday celebration bursting with nostalgia, humor, family pride, and crowd-driven chaos.

For nearly two hours at UBS Arena, the entire place was wrapped in the warmth, excitement, and pure joy the band brings wherever they go.

The Jonas Brothers will return to UBS Arena on Dec. 21.