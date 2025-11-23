Bill O’Reilly Column: The stunt factor

It has to be one of the dopiest political displays in recent memory. Six Democrats on Capitol Hill telling U.S. service people to disobey “unlawful orders.” But the two senators and four House members involved provided no examples of such commands. They simply preened before the cameras in a pecksniffian posture.

Look it up. Great word.

So, did these nitwits think this was going to turn out well? Undermining the military? Not exactly a popular sport these days.

It literally took minutes for Republicans to trot out treason scenarios. President Trump quickly mentioned the death penalty or, perhaps, isolation on Devil’s Island. Not exactly sure. But bad punishment scenarios are afoot.

The commander-in-chief even reposted a tweet saying “hang them! George Washington would.”

That scenario comes directly from my book “Confronting the Presidents.” Old George, consistently grouchy because his teeth were made of wood, did not take kindly to defiance by his troops or civilians sympathetic to the king. On occasion, rope made an appearance.

The best media analysis I heard was this: What would have happened if the American Airmen on the Enola Gay in 1945 refused to drop the atomic bomb on Japan?

President Truman’s order has been widely debated ever since. Certainly, some military people objected to the mass destruction of civilians in Hiroshima and, later, Nagasaki.

Are these dopey Dems aware that many military orders throughout history have been controversial? We have military courts to adjudicate that. We can’t have a system where individuals on the battlefield defy orders; that would lead to anarchy.

Predictably, the six snollygosters are now whining that they feel threatened by adverse public opinion. Yes, I’m sure. There are brigades of loons running around the USA emboldened by dark and violent websites.

The congressional insurrectionists didn’t anticipate the blowback? Did they miss the Charlie Kirk and President Trump shootings?

Again, what a colossally dumb stunt.

The big surprise is Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, whom I always considered level-headed. Did you wander around the Valley of the Sun without a hat, Senator? Which of your advisors believes this was a good idea?

My thinking now is that President Trump has caused his opposition to go insane. Literally. They can’t get him. They’ve tried everything. It’s like those Pink Panther movies where Inspector Clouseau drives his superior into an asylum.

And to cap off the madness, Mr. Trump throws more gas on his detractors by orchestrating a cozy chat with Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office.

With a twinkle in his eye, the president knows this has ruined yet another weekend for the Trump haters who continue to play checkers while the subject of their ire plays chess.

Thinking ahead, what’s the next move, disenchanted leftists? Suggesting folks quit Christmas?

Geez. Sorry, I mentioned that.