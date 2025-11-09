Bill O’Reilly Column: The smiling communist

Let’s be fair to Zohran. He won the election to be New York City’s mayor in a fair way. Smiling constantly, he looked young and spirited next to Andrew Cuomo, who was channeling Bela Lugosi. Look him up under 30 people.

And, according to exit polling, Mamdani won 68% of the under-30 vote. They apparently think he’s cool or even awesome. The Z-man cometh!

The big reveal, to use a cliche, is Zorhan’s statement on tape that he believes government has the right to “seize the means of production.” That’s Karl Marx’s totalitarian language. Seizing means forcibly taking assets away from people. Open season on your paycheck and private property in general.

That’s communism for sure.

When I was a younger man, my generation saw communism as very bad. Perhaps because Stalin and Mao broke records, murdering people, as we chronicle in “Confronting Evil.” The USA was involved in a vicious “Cold War” trying to stop the crazed Reds from taking over the world.

We were the good guys until Vietnam, when, somehow, the American left decided the treacherous Ho Chi Minh was a great guy. Genghis Khan smiled.

Ask young voters today about the Cold War and you might get: “Wait, are we fighting in Norway?”

The history being taught in many high schools is so ridiculous, the kids know nothing, so they’ll believe anything.

That is a good thing for Zohran and his granddad Bernie Sanders, who honeymooned in Moscow when the Soviet Union was still brutalizing people in Eastern Europe. Vermont Mayor Bernie was trying to set up a “sister city” situation with the commies who, I’m sure, got a kick out of him as well as his far-left pals Ben and Jerry.

Despite election euphoria in the radical zone last week, Mayor Zohran will have a difficult time trying to provide free services and stuff because New York City is deeply in debt and the state Legislature in Albany, a loon sanctuary, has to okay all new income taxes.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is already unpopular, so the Z-man’s “seizing” and redistribution plan may be a ghoulish fantasy, as the Governor would put herself in electoral peril by supporting it.

And who exactly is Mamdani going to tax? Companies and millionaires are fleeing south faster than Curtis Sliwa can talk. New York City may lose half a million high-end taxpayers over the next four years.

Despite that, I predict Zohran Mamdani will keep on smiling. Why not? He can now live in Gracie Mansion, having most of his expenses paid for by the folks.

Talk about affordability!

And to all of you who voted for Fidel’s protege, watch out for that seizing concept. It will eventually get around to you.