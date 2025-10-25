Bill O’Reilly Column: No tyrants

If the radical left nitwits who financed last weekend’s “No Kings” protests had any connection to reality, which they don’t, the word “tyrant” would have replaced “king”.

Obviously, America is not a totalitarian country, an absolute monarchy. If that were true, many protesters would have been locked up. Try yelling “no communist kings” in Beijing. Hello, banishment, nice to meet you.

Of course, there have been tyrannical leaders in the USA who have caused great damage. Alabama Gov. George Wallace, President John Tyler, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, just to name a few.

Wallace badly hurt African Americans, Tyler openly supported slavery, Hoover violated privacy laws in order to extort powerful politicians.

It goes without saying that the progressive movement sees President Trump as a tyrant. So, their shallow protest should have been named more precisely.

Today, the biggest issue the left disdains is immigration enforcement. They don’t want any part of it. They want amnesty for most undocumented people.

They say they support the detention of “criminal aliens,” but how can you find them if cities prevent you from even looking, as well as refuse to inform the federal government when undocumented foreigners are arrested for crimes.

Simple question. Never answered.

So, Donald Trump is a tyrant for enforcing immigration law? Absurd.

Then there’s blowing up drug boats. Progressives say that’s tyrannical. They wail that the USA is killing “fishermen.” Right, let’s get those tuna guys.

The far left wants due process for the narcotics smugglers but not for the president of the United States. He’s Hitler and that’s that.

Hideous Adolf is the best example of a real tyrant you will ever see. Mao, Stalin, and Putin are part of that team. My book “Confronting Evil” runs it down.

But the ladies on “The View” apparently believe that American ICE agents are descendants of the Gestapo, Hitler’s secret police. That opinion displays a remarkable amount of ignorance. Gestapo agents routinely tortured and murdered innocent people. Read about it in “Killing the SS.”

Wishful thinking. Most ideological zealots aren’t interested in accumulating knowledge; they already know it all. They simply want to vent and associate with others who think as they do.

Come to think of it, that is the real road to tyranny. Rejecting facts and embracing ideological propaganda. The truth is President Trump is nowhere near a king so stow the dopey signs, okay?

And while you’re at it, consider what true tyrants have really done in this world. That’s the lesson we all need to learn as Mr. Trump grapples with Xi, Putin, and Hamas. A real tyrant would never try to neutralize evil.

Would he?