Monroe women’s basketball player shot to death in Hempstead: Cops

Monroe University basketball player Amira McCleod was fatally shot on Sat., Nov. 22, in Hempstead while two other victims survived, according to Nassau County Police.

McCleod, originally from Queens, was a sophomore and a guard on the school’s women’s basketball team. She was studying business administration, according to the school’s website.

On the same day as the shooting, Mcleod tied a season-high with four steals and played in a season-best 30 minutes in Monroe’s victory over Dutchess Community College.

Monroe University said in a published statement that it is devastated by McLeod’s passing, saying she was a cherished member of its basketball program.

“We are in close contact with Amira’s family, teammates, and roommates, offering our full support as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the school said in a statement.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, officers responded to a shot spotter notification in the vicinity of Willow Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, and upon arrival they found three victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

The other two victims of the shooting were both 20-year-old males who were hospitalized, according to police.

Police had said an investigation is ongoing.