Ferretti, incumbent Republicans win Hempstead supervisor, board seats

Incumbent Republican John Ferretti has won the Hempstead supervisor race over Democrat Joe Scianablo, as the GOP maintained control of the town board by a 6 to 1 margin, according to unofficial results.

With 82% of the vote in, Ferretti, who formerly represented District 15 in the Nassau County Legislature and was appointed to the Hempstead supervisor seat in August, has earned 53% of votes. Scianablo, a combat veteran and former NYPD officer and Queens prosecutor, earned roughly 47% of the vote.

“This will be a victory for all of us,” Ferretti said. “We sent a message tonight. We sent a message to New York City that there is a big red line between New York City and us…This is a victory we’re going to celebrate for a long time.”

He said his win showed “socialists wouldn’t take over the Town of Hempstead,” and that the town would maintain its zoning rights and support police.

Ferretti has said his priorities are cutting taxes, defending local zoning control, fighting state mandates and protecting the town’s neighborhoods. He said he was initially motivated to run because he believed running for office in America’s largest township was an effective way to “make a difference in people’s lives.”

Scianablo said the result was “disappointing,” but that he wouldn’t stop “doing the work that needs to be done.”

“I’ve been asked to run again,” Scianablo said. “I’m sure I’m definitely going to still be active, and I’m going to be holding our elected officials accountable and making sure that they represent the people.”

Scianablo had said top priorities are fiscal transparency and audits, improving accountability in the town and strengthening partnerships with local unions, organizations, religious leaders and residents. He said he was initially motivated to run because he didn’t want to “sit idly by” in today’s political climate and was “sick and tired” of a lack of accountability and transparency in town actions.

Ferretti’s win marks the end of what has been a dramatic and contentious race that began with a last-minute shift in candidates on both sides and closed with a court ruling that Ferretti’s August appointment to the supervisor seat violated the state’s public meetings law.

Republican Don Clavin, who had held the supervisor seat since 2021 until abruptly resigning in August, announced he wouldn’t be running for reelection hours before the April candidacy deadline, resulting in the Republican party hastily nominating Ferretti. When Justin Brown, the Democrats’ original candidate, dropped out the same day as Clavin, the party quickly pivoted and put Scianablo up.

Ferretti took Clavin’s seat on Aug. 5, when Clavin abruptly resigned. An October court ruling determined that the change in power was premeditated and therefore a violation of state law because the town did not provide the public with 24 hours’ notice before Ferretti was appointed.

The penalties that Ferretti and the town may face for breaking that law have yet to be determined by a court.

“We have somebody who broke the law who got elected into office, and we’re going to still hold them accountable,” Scianablo said. “There’s work to be done in the town of Hempstead, and we’re going to continue to work on behalf of the people, because the people deserve to be represented properly. That’s our mission, and that is our goal.”

Ferretti’s win solidifies the town’s Republican politics: the town has had a Republican supervisor for all but two of the past 100 years and the party holds a clear majority on the town board.

Ferretti will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

Goosby wins Hempstead District 1 race

Incumbent Democrat Dorothy L. Goosby won the race to represent Hempstead Village, Roosevelt and parts of Baldwin, Uniondale and West Hempstead on the Hempstead Town Board over Republican Jean-Baptiste Carelus, according to unofficial results..

With 78% of votes counted, Goosby won 74.44% of the vote while Carelus won 25%.

Goosby has held a seat on the town board since 1999. She is recognized as a trailblazing voting rights advocate whose 1988 class-action suit against the Town of Hempstead successfully challenged the town’s at-large voting system, which was found to discriminate against the town’s minority community. This led to the system being changed to today’s district-based voting system.

Goosby has said her priorities in this upcoming term are improving education, life for seniors and youth and resident health.

Goosby will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Ryder wins Hempstead District 4

Incumbent Republican Laura A. Ryder won the race to represent East Rockaway, Island Park, South Hempstead, Oceanside, Lakeview, Lynbrook and Rockville Centre and portions of Baldwin on the Hempstead Town Board against Democrat Darien D. Ward, according to unofficial results.

With 87.5% of votes counted, Ryder won 55% of the vote and Ward won about 45%.

Ryder has held her seat since 2023. Prior to serving on the town board, she represented her hometown as a trustee for the Village of Lynbrook. She also works as a paralegal and real estate agent.

She has said her priorities are keeping taxes low, maintaining parks and infrastructure, and keeping the community safe.

Ryder will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Dunne wins Hempstead District 6

Incumbent Republican Dennis Dunne won against Democrat Matthew Pasternak to represent Levittown, East Meadow, Salisbury, and portions of Bellmore, Bethpage, Seaford and Wantagh on the Hempstead Town Board, according to unofficial results.

With 97% of votes counted, Dunne won 62% of the vote while Pasternak won 37.8%.

Dunne has held his seat since 2017. Prior to representing his community on the town board, he served as a county legislator for 22 years.

He has said his priorities are keeping taxes low, preserving the suburban way of life and public safety.

Dunne will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

Murray wins Hempstead Town Clerk race

Incumbent Republican Kate Murray won against Democrat Yveline L. Dalmacy to serve as the Hempstead town clerk.

With 82% of votes counted, Murray has 57% of the vote while Dalmacy has 43% of the vote.

Murray has held the position since 2019 and previously held it from 2002 to 2003. Prior to serving as town clerk, she served as Hempstead’s supervisor and as a county legislator in District 19.

She has said her priorities are keeping taxes low, public safety and maintaining and enhancing town services.

Murray will be sworn in on Jan. 20.