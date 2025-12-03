Hempstead man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting at a Freeport bar

Tiray Clemmons was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he had been found guilty of all counts for a shooting at Agua on the Mile in Freeport that caused serious injuries to two victims.

A Hempstead man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and five year’ post-release supervision on Wednesday, Dec. 3, for a 2023 shooting at a bar on the Nautical Mile in Freeport that struck and seriously injured two victims, including the bar’s security guard, who was left paralyzed from the neck down, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Tiray Clemmons, 34, was found guilty Tuesday, Sept. 16, after a jury trial before Judge Meryl Berkowitz on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, criminal use of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on July 15, 2023, at Agua on the Mile, a bar on the Nautical Mile in Freeport. Clemmons became angry after being denied re-entry by a security guard following a verbal altercation with the bar manager.

Moments later, he returned in a black sedan and fired six shots from a .357 handgun at the security guard, striking him in the back and severing his spinal cord. The victim was taken to South Nassau Hospital for emergency surgery and will spend the rest of his life in a nursing facility, unable to walk or fully use his arms.

Another bystander was hit by two bullets, one in the neck and one in the scrotum, requiring surgery. Clemmons fled the scene and later disposed of the firearm in a nearby canal. The gun was recovered on July 19 by Nassau County police divers.

Clemmons was arrested the same day by members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Gang Investigations Squad, First Precinct Squad, and Freeport Police Department.