Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a comedy show by Andrew Dice Clay.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE

A nostalgic live adaptation of the beloved TV special featuring classic music, the Peanuts gang and an audience sing-along finale.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50–$80. 7 p.m. Dec. 5.

MEREDITH WILLSON’S MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE MUSICAL

A heartwarming holiday classic brought to life with festive songs, charming nostalgia, and a pre-show Santa meet-and-greet that makes this beloved story sparkle.

Tilles Center Concert Hall, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$45.80–$140.30. 7 p.m. Dec. 5.

ARIES SPEARS

A boundary-pushing comic known for sharp social commentary and impressions, delivering a night of bold no-filter humor.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, flagstaratwestbury.com

$47.50–$97.50. 8 p.m. Dec. 5.

LAURIE BERKNER

The popular children’s music performer brings a holiday themed solo show featuring Christmas and Hanukkah tunes including “Candy Cane Jane,” “Candle Chase,” and selections from A Laurie Berkner Christmas.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$32.75–$110.25. 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Dec. 6.

ANDREW DICE CLAY

The Brooklyn-raised comedian known for his bold stage persona and history-making arena sellouts, including Madison Square Garden, returns with an updated stand-up set.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$59.75–$118.75. 8 p.m. Dec. 6.

AIR SUPPLY – 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Rock fans can expect a nostalgic night as the duo performs favorites like “Sweet Dreams” and “All Out of Love,” marking five decades of soft-rock classics.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, flagstaratwestbury.com

$107–$268. 8 p.m. Dec. 6.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE FUTURE OF JAZZ ORCHESTRA

A vibrant seasonal concert featuring a 15-piece ensemble of rising jazz talents, delivering fresh arrangements and powerhouse vocals for the holidays.

Tilles Center Concert Hall, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$51.90-$100.50.8 p.m. Dec. 6.

BURNA BOY: NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS TOUR

This pioneering force in modern African music delivers high-energy performances, playing hits like “Love” and “TaTaTa.”

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, ubsarena.com

$58.60–$253. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND

A colorful, music-filled adventure where Blippi, Meekah, and their onstage band introduce kids to rhythm, instruments and favorite Blippi hits in an interactive family show.

Tilles Center Concert Hall, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$51.90. 2 p.m. Dec. 7.

ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL

A youth cast brings the spooky humor of the Addams Family to life in a family-friendly musical production.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$20.2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 2025; 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

PENTATONIX: CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY TOUR

The chart-topping a cappella group returns with their signature harmonies and holiday magic, performing festive favorites such as a mash-up of “Pure Imagination / Christmas Time Is Here” and “Kid on Christmas.”

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Tpke., Belmont Park, ubsarena.com

$49.95–$379.35. 7 p.m. Dec. 7.

ALLMAN BETTS FAMILY REVIVAL

Devon Allman and Duane Betts lead this annual celebration featuring Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, G. Love, Judith Hill, Jimmy Hall, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Alex Orbison performing classics.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$64.75–$108.75. 8 p.m. Dec. 7.

DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer brings powerhouse vocals to her annual holiday tradition, performing timeless hits.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$46–$96 8 p.m. Dec. 10.

Read More: 14 Places for Dining with Santa on Long Island 2025