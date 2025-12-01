Massapequa football wins Long Island title, Wantagh and Seaford fall short

Massapequa High School’s Varsity Football team, pictured above here during a regular season game earlier this season, claimed its third consecutive Long Island championship.

Multiple Nassau County High Schools competed for the Long Island championship on Fri., Nov. 28, with Massapequa High School claiming its second straight regional title with Wantagh High School and Seaford High School coming up short.

The Massapequa varsity football team remained undefeated after beating Ward Melville 14-12 to claim the program’s third consecutive Long Island championship.

Neither team reached the scoreboard in the first half, as each team turned the ball over three times. The Chiefs opened the scoring in the third quarter with an 11-play drive resulting in Joe Brooks finding the end zone on a four-yard run.

The Patriots looked to respond on their first drive after the touchdown, but Brooks intercepted Ward Melville quarterback Hudson Philbrick, giving Massapequa the ball back in enemy territory.

The Chiefs relied on a heavy run game throughout the day, led by Andrew Pedalino, who had 26 carries for 125 yards. He ended up scoring a 17-yard touchdown run on the drive that put Massapequa up 14-0 with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Ward Melville running back Joe Benedetto scored a four-yard touchdown at the end of the quarter to bite into the lead, but a missed extra point kept the score at 14-6.

He ran the ball in again for another score in the fourth quarter, but yet again the six points were all the Patriots could muster. Ward Melville failed to convert on the two-point play, putting the score at 14-12 with just under 10 minutes to play.

Neither team was able to crack the scoreboard again and Massapequa would go on to make history.

The Chiefs became the first Nassau Class I school to win three straight Long Island titles with Friday’s victory. It was also the school’s sixth Class I title in its history.

Going into the matchup, Massapequa and Ward Melville led their respective counties in scoring, with the Chiefs averaging 44 points per game and the Patriots averaging 40 points.

Wantagh lost 42-35 in a high-scoring Class III final to Sayville on Friday.

The Golden Flashes asserted their dominance on the ground throughout the game, as Tristan Vitale, Patrick Coan and Timmy Holahan combined to rush for over 450 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Vitale scored two of his five touchdowns in the first quarter, giving Sayville an early 14-0 lead. Warriors quarterback Carter Loughman threw to Devin Paccione to cut the deficit in half and Luke Martini scored a 56-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game at 14 before the end of the first quarter.

Both teams found the end zone again in the second quarter, and Wantagh took its first lead of the game when Joe Nicholson ran it in from seven yards out.

Coan rushed for his lone touchdown of the game, tying the game at 28, and Vitale added another touchdown to his impressive night, giving the Golden Flashes a seven-point lead.

The Sayville running back then made it 42-28 on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Warriors tried to claw back, as Martini scored on a seven-yard reception to make it a one-touchdown game. But Wantagh was unable to find the end zone again, giving Sayville the victory.

Seaford also lost in a one-score game during the Long Island Class IV championship, as Bayport-Blue Point won 20-19 on a 47-yard field goal as time expired.

The Vikings were able to find the end zone first, as Brian Hennessey caught a 16-yard pass from Michael Spinella to open the scoring in the second quarter.

The Phantoms tied the game just before halftime, as Bayport-Blue Point quarterback Colin Clark threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Colin Most.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Tommy Steyert gave Bayport-Blue Point a 10-7 lead, kicking a 26-yard field goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter – a lead that would flip back-and-forth for the remainder of the contest.

Brian Falk ran in a 31-yard touchdown nearly a minute later for Seaford as the Vikings reclaimed a 13-7 lead.

Clark then ran the ball in from nine yards out to give the Phantoms a 17-13 lead. Michael Calvacca scored a touchdown run of his own to put the Vikings back in front with 2:40 left on the clock. Bayport-Blue Point’s defense blocked the extra point attempt, leaving the score at 19-17.

The Phantoms marched the ball down into Seaford territory and allowed Steyert to put Bayport-Blue Point with just seconds left on the game clock. He nailed a 47-yard field goal to put the team up by one with no time left on the clock.

Garden City High School also claimed the Class II championship, defeating East Islip High School 10-7.