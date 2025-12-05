Spectrum Designs’ Kelli Fisher named first Trailblazer Award recipient

Kelli Fisher, a marketing and development specialist at Spectrum Designs, was named the first-ever recipient of New York State Industries for the Disabled’s Trailblazer Award, an honor celebrated at a recognition ceremony at the organization’s Port Washington headquarters.

Fisher, a marketing and development specialist at Spectrum Designs and a Plainview resident, was selected by NYSID during its annual meeting and awards presentation and 50th anniversary celebration held in October. Although NYSID has honored outstanding workers with disabilities for decades, this year marked the debut of the Trailblazer Award — created specifically to recognize Fisher’s impact, leadership and role in shaping what lies ahead for NYSID’s next 50 years.

“Kelli stood out in a way that deserved special recognition,” NYSID Director of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Lawrence said. “The Trailblazer Award recognizes what lies ahead for our community, and Kelli truly exemplifies that spirit.”

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena presented Fisher with a proclamation on behalf of the Nassau County executive, praising her professionalism, advocacy and growing influence.

“I want to especially say congratulations to Kelli,” DeSena said. “I’ve seen your great work — online, in your promotions, in your commercials — and you hold yourself out so well. You’ve been incredibly well trained, and you are a true believer in all abilities. Thank you for everything you’re doing.”

Council Member Mariann Dalimonte also presented a Town of North Hempstead proclamation, emphasizing the impact Fisher has had not only within Spectrum Designs but across Port Washington.

“You have spotlighted a lot that people didn’t know about Spectrum,” Dalimonte said. “And by spotlighting Spectrum, you’ve made people aware from all over. Thank you — you’ve put Port Washington on the map.”

Fisher, who is on the autism spectrum, has overcome significant barriers on her path to employment. Before joining Spectrum Designs, she faced repeated misconceptions about her abilities — including being dismissed during interviews simply for not making eye contact. Her experience reflects broader challenges facing the nearly 85% of autistic adults in the United States who struggle to find meaningful work.

Despite these obstacles, Fisher persevered. She began her journey at Spectrum in its baking program, then transitioned into the apparel enterprise, where her determination, creativity and growing expertise in digital communication led to multiple promotions.

Today she serves as marketing and development specialist, leading social media campaigns that have garnered millions of views, gone viral and even earned her an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Her award-winning work has not only propelled Spectrum’s national visibility but has become a powerful example of Spectrum Designs’ mission: to challenge misconceptions about neurodiverse talent and showcase the extraordinary capabilities of individuals on the autism spectrum.

“Being recognized for something I love doing means so much to me,” Fisher said. “I’m proud my work is making a positive impact and helping people see what individuals on the spectrum are capable of. I’m grateful to NYSID, to our local leaders for celebrating with me today, and to everyone at Spectrum who believed in me from the start.”

Spectrum Designs — where nearly 70% of employees are on the autism spectrum — continues to break barriers in disability employment, earning national recognition for its inclusive workforce, innovative operations and award-winning marketing campaigns.

“This award could not be more fitting,” Spectrum Designs Co-founder and CEO Patrick Bardsley said. “Kelli is a trailblazer in every sense — professionally, creatively and personally. Her work has amplified our mission, inspired millions and shown the world the power of embracing neurodiversity in the workplace. We are immensely proud to celebrate her today and grateful to NYSID, Supervisor DeSena and Council Member Dalimonte for recognizing her extraordinary achievement.”

NYSID is a facilitating agency of the New York State Preferred Source Program, which creates employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities and qualified veterans by meeting government purchasing needs for goods and services. Its annual meeting recognizes New Yorkers with disabilities who excel in their roles, as well as organizations advancing disability employment.

The inaugural Trailblazer Award was created this year, which is NYSID’s 50th anniversary, as a symbol of the organization’s commitment to the future. Fisher is its first recipient.