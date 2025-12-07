Bill O’Reilly Column:  The real Gulf of America

Forget the southern body of water that President Trump has renamed causing millions of fish the change their zip codes. Not to mention Tarpon passport confusion. No, the deeper gulf is among the American citizenry.

On December 3, your humble correspondent spent a few hours inside the White House attending a Christmas party. I’ve been fortunate enough to experience those gatherings under Bush the Younger, Obama, and now Trump.

President Biden and his elves completely banished me. I don’t blame them. My analysis of Mr. Biden’s tenure was very tough. I believe he is the second-worst president in history, only behind the cowardly James Buchanan, whose incredible dereliction of duty assured the Civil War. You can read all about that in “Confronting the Presidents.”

Anyway, if I were President Biden, I would have deported me to Dublin.

From my vantage point, which is close up, the White House is breathtaking. President Trump has raised private money to upgrade much of the space. The Christmas decorations rival anything in the world.

Mr. Trump has done this to send a message: America is the pinnacle. This is a power display for all who enter the White House. The President has been designing structures since he was a teenager. Other than golf, building stuff is his chief diversion.

For me, the history of the White House is fascinating. Slaves built much of it. The British burned it down because President James Madison declared war on them without having an army to back him up. Dolley Madison saved the artifacts.

Andrew Jackson’s drunken supporters trashed the place. On and on.

I’ve been there dozens of times over the years. A highlight of my life.

I secured some nice pictures and then had to decide to whom I would send them. My circle is very divided on President Trump and that’s fine with me. Americans are a feisty bunch who often see things differently. We’re not Russia here. Independent thought is a strength of our nation.

So, some got the snaps, some didn’t. Don’t want to ruin anyone’s mood. Just uttering the name Trump can cause conniptions. Bet you haven’t seen that word in a while.

My take on the Trump administration is grounded in realism. The President’s demeanor is not of great concern to me, but I certainly understand the opposing point of view on that.

My evaluation is based on what works, as opposed to what doesn’t, for the safety and security of all Americans. In my opinion, Donald Trump’s traditional outlook and problem-solving ability is light years ahead of his opposition.

Simply put: the Democratic Party’s embrace of progressive policies is causing vast harm. An editorial this week in The Wall Street Journal analyzes the billion-dollar government program fraud in progressive Minnesota. Here’s a very true statement from the Journal.

“Democrats won’t acknowledge fraud because they want more Americans on the dole. Welfare is central to their business model.”

Correct. Then there’s high taxes. And woke. And open immigration. And massive spending on climate. And soft punishment for dangerous criminals. And trans. And hatred for Israel (progressive tenet). The hits just keep on coming.

President Trump is not an ideological leader. Yes, he appeases the MAGA voters. But his primary focus is on finding solutions to vexing problems, obviously not easy in a polarized country.

If the Democrats were to emulate the problem-solving thing with a charismatic candidate, they might recapture the White House in 2028. That is an enormous “if” for a party that has surrendered to madness.

A picture is a snapshot in time. I have just sent you one.