Thomaston Board of Trustees approve speed signs, applaud street paving, and schedule for public hearings

The Village of Thomaston Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to install two new solar-powered radar speed signs at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 8.

The board reviewed quotes from Glenco Supply Inc., Traffic Systems Inc., and Elan City Inc. Elan City Inc. won with the lowest bid—$ 3,499.50 per sign.

Mayor Steven Weinberg gave an update on the completion of street paving on Shoreward Drive. Mayor Weinberg applauded the completion, but two residents living on the street have since complained about flooding on their property due to the paving.

In response, the board considered installing additional drainage on the street in 2026.

In other news, the board agreed to hold two public hearings at their next meeting on Jan. 12.

The board decided to push off a hearing on a bill to “amend the Code of the Village of Thomaston in relation to transient Dwelling” because they did not believe that the public received enough notice.

The second public hearing will pertain to the tentative budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year that they unanimously approved of on Monday.

Pursuant to state law, the board also rescheduled the village elections, originally set for March 17, to March 18. Village Administrator Denise Knowland will be up for reelection.