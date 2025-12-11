East Hills kicks off holiday season with tree and menorah lighting

Members of the Village of East Hills Board of Trustees and Kids in the Park Committee at the village’s 2nd annual tree and menorah lighting.

The Village of East Hills welcomed the holiday season with its second annual Christmas tree and Chanukah menorah lighting — a festive celebration that Trustee Clara Pomerantz said felt “like being on the set of a Hallmark movie.”

This year’s gathering on Sunday, Dec. 7, outdid last year’s, featuring expanded lighting displays and additional holiday inflatable decorations. Residents and their guests enjoyed a hot cocoa bar stocked with flavored syrups, marshmallows and sprinkles, along with a jelly and icing donut station.

Children reacted with awe as artificial snow drifted from machines overhead, creating a wintery scene throughout the park.

A group of local children, Liehly Chertok, Mackenzie Lancey, Emilie Rousso-Shalom and Charlotte Natoli, performed Chanukah and Christmas songs before the ceremony.

Mayor Michael Koblenz praised the celebration, calling the event “great” and thanking the park department for “an amazing day.”

Rabbi Stanger of the Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation and Rabbi Reiter of Chabad recited the traditional blessings for the menorah. Moments later, the Christmas tree and Chanukah menorah lit up simultaneously, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The event was organized by the Kids in the Park Committee, led by its supervising trustee, along with co-chairs Fanny Boneh and Robyn Brattner. Park Director Dave Squillante, dressed as Santa, helped bring the festivities to life.

The celebration was free for all residents and their guests.