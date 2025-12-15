Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: The irrepressible Edna Mashaal

For this week’s Focus, I recently sat with longtime Great Neck resident and business owner, Edna Mashaal. She, with the dancing hazel eyes and signature laugh. Step inside, into the world of Edna Mashaal.

The name Mashaal means “torch,” “flame,” or “firebrand” in Arabic. It symbolizes light, radiance, and the ability to illuminate darkness. Quite apropos, given the Hanukkah and holiday season upon us. Be the light!

Mashaal can also represent enthusiasm, energy, and the desire to bring positive change. Quite fitting, if you know Edna. It is apt to say that Edna Mashaal is living and loving the American Dream. As an immigrant, she is emblematic of the countless other success stories in our town.

Educated at American schools in Iran, Japan and Israel, Edna secured a scholarship at Tel Aviv University and was preparing to complete her studies there. But fate had different plans for our Edna. After crossing continents for a “quick stop” in New York City before starting university to celebrate a family wedding.

So yeah, Edna didn’t return to Israel. She started her prolific life as a wife, businesswoman and mompreneur – in a New York State of mind. A Great Neck resident since the seventies, suffice it to say, Edna and her husband, Ezra have thrived here. They have four successful sons and 10 beautiful grandchildren.

Edna herself is a chameleon. She retains an Old World sensibility, but her vibe screams modernity. In her storytelling, her charisma and energy seem almost boundless. Many of her anecdotes did not make it to this page, her riveting tales were peppered with- (“Don’t write that!”).

Like Edna, I live in gratitude, love my town, and believe our people are good, diverse and eclectic. Great Neckers understand tradition, good value and appreciate education.

“The schools, parks, NYC commute, and diversity are beyond compare,” and a major selling point to visitors who are house shopping. If you ask her, Edna believes Great Neck “still” has it all.

A Star Career is Born

Edna’s first career was in Manhattan’s garment center, commuting to Seventh Avenue by LIRR. As a retailer and subsequent manufacturer, she came to own and operate a few women’s dress boutiques, with Ezra’s full support.

Plot twist- she later ran into Jesse Kahn, a friend of Robert “Bob” Freedman, an O.G. real estate broker in Great Neck. With his encouragement to get her real estate salesperson license, Edna found her calling.

She negotiated with Ezra, who was not a fan of the idea, in a signature Edna compromise,

“I made a deal with him, he couldn’t refuse,” she laughed.

Leaving her garment days behind her, Edna never looked back. After a running start with Bob, she joined Trylon Realty under the tutelage of Sandy Rosen and there had a 20-year run.

Then, in 2002, she launched Edna Mashaal Realty, first from her car and then from a “starter” office. Edna finally established roots at her current headquarters, in the heart of Great Neck Plaza. You know the mantra: location, location, location.

I asked her the usual “simple” question regularly asked of successful working women from seemingly traditional communities … How do you do it?

Edna’s Superpower(s)

What is Edna’s secret?

Edna believes that her general work ethic and optimism fuel her success. But anyone seeing Edna in action knows, its way more than that — she builds connections and has a real passion for her work. Edna is not just listing and selling houses and “…showing results.” She is creating community.

Clients become friends, friends become neighbors, and before you know it, Edna has linked another family to Great Neck’s rich, diverse tapestry.

“I truly love what I do and my enthusiasm shows,” Edna said. “My agents and I love coming to the office—it’s my country club!”

Indeed, walk into her Middle Neck Road office, and you’ll hear the banter, the laughter, all attested to by broker Nazy Ben Yehuda, who has been with Edna from the early days.

I asked Edna, what is your favorite type of client- and her answer came fast.

“Someone who appreciates our services,” she said. It is clear that there are legions of satisfied homeowners, then, who appreciate Edna. All the referrals to her office speak volumes and she generously shares leads with her office mates. “It’s my country club, and theirs, too!”

Numbers Don’t Lie

Great Neck boasts many realtor franchises, and they thrive for good reasons.

Being an outlier, however, and doing well is no easy feat. Today, Edna Mashaal has become one of the most recognizable names in Great Neck and Nassau County real estate. Her eponymous real estate brokerage, Edna Mashaal Realty, founded in 2002, is proudly independent, in a landscape increasingly dominated by national chains.

Moreover, she consistently leads in sales volume and units sold. Edna Mashaal is ranked the #1 residential real estate broker in Great Neck for 2025, with her firm, Edna Mashaal Realty, holding the top market share for listings and closed sales in the area, according to Zillow.

According to MLS data, Edna ranks No. 1 in sales and listings among Great Neck offices, and even tops Nassau County for pending sales, despite her boutique brokerage status. Edna has received many accolades and was honored as A Top Business Leader of Nassau County. In 2025, she was recognized as one of Long Island’s top business influencers.

She seems to be capable of doing it all, but nope, “I don’t cook,” Edna said with a wink. At least, not in the kitchen. Her real estate career is smoke show hot!

Giving Back, Paying it Forward

Beyond her business empire, Edna is a familiar face around town and gives generously. She loves Great Neck, she means it, and she puts her money where her mouth is. Edna was one of Destination: Great Neck’s original sponsors back in 2021.

She supports Great Neck Plaza’s annual summer concert series at Firefighters Park every season. She regularly contributes to the Great Neck Student Aid Fund. She supports the Great Neck Chamber of Commerce. “Shop local. Support our town! she proclaimed.

As local as a local can be, Edna truly gets it. All while laughing all the way… to the next open house.

Do Tell

In this column, I regularly ask residents what is missing in our town, given the current retail mix:

“We need more places like Bruce’s Bakery—an old school hangout, with takeout, where people can gather, talk, and connect,” Edna said. Yes! But try as I might, I could not sway her to launch an after-hours dessert parlor in town (something I believe would do well!), how about you? Odds are, if and when it happens, Edna Mashaal will be the procuring broker. She is ready, willing and able.