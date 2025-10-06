Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Seth Shapiro

As anyone who’s ever tried to find parking near Middle Neck Road knows, Great Neck is not your average suburb. It’s a glittering peninsula of pride – home to powerhouse public and private schools, waterfront views to rival the Riviera (on a good day), and a commute to Manhattan that might take 25 minutes… or 75, depending on the LIRR’s mood.

The cost of living? Astronomical. The quality of life? Equally so. Just ask Seth Shapiro. Great Neck’s Ivy Whisperer (and Former PAL Soccer Star)

The Great Neck Effect

Seth arrived in Great Neck from Manhattan, right before kindergarten, back when you could still describe the town as “down-to-earth” without a snicker. His family didn’t have roots here at first, but they quickly found them through neighbors, public schools, temple life, and PAL soccer – the official youth rite of passage for every Great Neck kid who’s ever worn shin guards.

Seth went on to great things – Great Neck North High School (’04), University of Pennsylvania (’08), and Harvard Business School (’14). Not bad for a local kid whose first networking event was probably snack time at JFK Elementary school.

Over the past decade, Seth has worked in investment banking, management consulting, corporate strategy, and venture capital. Given his experiences in academia and the corporate sector, Seth has been around the block and has taken his steps.

Coming Home — With a Purpose

Now, after years in the corporate jungle, Seth’s back with a mission to help Great Neck’s ambitious teens survive the college admissions process with their GPAs and their parents’ sanity intact. Today, he runs a college admissions consultancy and has advised hundreds – from high school freshmen to college transfer students – helping them to craft compelling applications.

He works extensively with U.S. and international students pursuing fields such as STEM, business, economics, pre-law, and pre-med, earning them entry to the Ivy League and top-tier colleges and universities across the nation. Per Seth, it takes 8 minutes for an application to be reviewed by an admissions counselor, so “every second counts!”

“The pressure here is real,” he admitted, “but so is the talent.” Seth’s outcomes have proven that with the right advice and perhaps a few extra extracurricular activities, Great Neck kids can really do it all.

As Seth tells it, his own college experience was rewarding and transformative.

“I built lifelong friendships, developed strong leadership skills, and expanded my cultural and global awareness,” he said. “The values I embraced at the undergrad level – intellectual curiosity, collaboration, and resilience – continue to guide me in my professional journey and in the business I’ve built today.”

In the near term, Seth aims to become the go-to college adviser for hyper-locals. From there, he plans to expand into other top-performing North Shore districts, including Port Washington, Manhasset, Roslyn, and Jericho.

Townie Nostalgia (& Foodie Notes)

Seth remembers when Great Neck had a slower rhythm – including an annual antique car show (presented by the GN Plaza BID). “The Great Neck Plaza Auto Fair was legendary,” he says wistfully. “You could actually stroll around catch a vibe — see the whole town.” Get this. Food trucks selling sausage and peppers were once a thing on Middle Neck Road. Can you even imagine?

These days, Seth loves the Steppingstone Park concert series (“spectacular”), the 9/11 Memorial Bridge (“breathtaking”), and the Great Neck Library (“quiet, serene, occasionally air-conditioned”).

And while many businesses have come and gone, Seth is loyal to the classics: Gino’s Pizza, Bagel Hut, and Best Bagels – the holy trinity of carbs. He’s also a fan of Marie Blachère for their Dubai chocolate croissant and EverFresh for a quick deli sandwich. Like many locals, he’s also patiently awaiting Aldi’s grand opening, which has become the town’s unofficial countdown event of the decade.

Flashbacks & Big Moments

One of Seth’s most vivid childhood memories? The Sarah Hughes Olympic parade in 2002.

“Everyone came out to celebrate – Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer, the whole town was out showing support. I even got to perform!” he said.

Another was 9/11, which he recalls as a defining moment of unity and resilience for Great Neck. “The community truly came together,” he said.

Teacher & Grasshopper

Seth credits one of Great Neck North’s esteemed faculty members, Eileen Hirsh, for being a mentor and sparking his entrepreneurial spirit. “She encouraged creativity and optimism,” he recalled. “Those lessons shaped how I think about business – and education.” After years of climbing corporate ladders, Seth decided to build something of his own – a business rooted in the same curiosity and drive that started here in Great Neck.

And so, it made sense for Seth to headquarter his practice.

“This town breathes education. Plus, I already speak the language – North vs. South, Regents vs. AP, Mathletes vs. DECA. I understand what the Great Neck experience truly means for students and families,” he said.

Final Exams

Seth’s philosophy on college admissions is refreshingly human: “It’s not about perfect résumés or over-polished essays. It’s about authenticity in self-help, helping students uncover what makes them special and stand out from the pack.”

His favorite part of the job? “Watching a student open that acceptance email. The joy is contagious. It’s a privilege to be part of that moment.”

The hardest part? “Keeping everyone calm amid the stress. The odds can feel overwhelming. I help them stay focused on what they can control, even when outcomes can’t be guaranteed.” Many students and families assume the admissions process is purely about grades, scores, or titles. But in reality, authenticity and individuality carry tremendous weight. Each student has a unique “fingerprint,” and uncovering that story true to them is often what makes the difference.

It Hits Different

Through it all, Seth remains grounded in the town that shaped him, albeit differently.

“It’s home – just with a few more Teslas, a lot more bubble tea, and way more tutoring centers,” he said.

It can’t be denied, the local commerce is less mainstream and now reflects the cultural influences of the major communities here – Persian, religious (Jewish), and Asian – in a much more significant way.

As for local businesses, there’s been a lot of turnover, especially after COVID, “but many of the good ones have stood the test of time.” Seth loves most the sense of a true town center (Great Neck Plaza) where so much of life happens. He has lived in other suburbs and cities in the U.S., and while they have their charms, many feel more spread out – just clusters of stores or shopping centers surrounded by streets. “Great Neck feels cohesive” and it’s great to be close to NYC.

After years away, coming back to our town, with its sophistication, vibrancy and diversity, is deeply fulfilling for Seth.

“Great Neck gave me so much and I’m excited to give back,” he said.

To reach Seth Shapiro, please email him at <seth.i.shapiro@gmail.com> or text / call 516-263-6656.

Destination: Great Neck Ltd., a 501 (c) (3) community organization, was founded by Janet Nina Esagoff in 2021, and aims to fortify and celebrate our town. @greatneckbiz. Esagoff Law Group PC was launched in 2017 and recently relocated to Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls and teens at her Bond St. boutique, Party Girl.