Focus on G.N. Peninsula: Through the lens of Michael Liman

As the fall foliage begins to blossom in oranges and gold, we turn our focus on a Great Neck resident who captures segments of our society in both color and black and white. Meet Michael Liman, who moved here some 35 years ago, from New York City.

A Snapshot: Michael Liman & Co.

Michael was attracted to Great Neck due to its proximity to Manhattan, the pastoral beauty of the North Shore, and, more locally, Lake Success’s great golf course and community.

When asked what the best thing is about Great Neck, Michael readily responded, “the people, and the friendships that I have built. ”

Michael feels personally connected to the Great Neck community, and with his wife, Judy, at his side, they make quite a couple.

“We have raised our two daughters here, the town is fabulous, the short commute is perfect, ” he said.

As for favorites, Michael cites his long-time picks– Kensington Deli, Bagel Hut, Lola, and Ginos.

Lights, Camera, Action

Spanning almost four decades, Michael’s company, Liman Video Rentals, has served many in the entertainment industry, renting professional cinema, television, and audio equipment to filmmakers and broadcasters worldwide.

Michael supports the arts, a sponsor of the Gold Coast Film Festival for many years. Clearly, the evolution of his passion for photography has stemmed from his professional life.

“It’s like love—serious and fun at the same time, ” he said.

After hours, Michael’s world shifts. Camera in hand, Michael becomes a storyteller — capturing the quiet poetry of people, places and things through the lens of light, shadow, and human connection.

“My family has always been supportive of my work and now looks forward to seeing what images I capture with the different cameras and lenses I use,” Michael said.

“I started taking photos as a way to slow down,” he said. “Running a business is fast-paced. Photography forces me to stop and really see — to notice the way sunlight hits the water at the park or the expressions on people’s faces when they are just doing normal stuff.”

Michael was drawn to photography because it freezes time.

“Moments that would otherwise pass in an instant -moments of joy, pain, surprise, quiet, or chaos. It allows us to return to a feeling, a place, or a story,” he said.

But Still…

Michael loves images in all forms, but still photography holds a special place for him.

“My personal journey began with 35mm and medium-format film cameras, and today I primarily use digital cameras—both monochrome and color Leicas, ” he said. “When I’m out photographing, I look for spontaneity—human or animal subjects that feel alive. I ask myself: does this moment have a story? Does it speak to my emotions?”

Serious in his craft, Michael studies the great photographers of our times, particularly Henri Cartier-Bresson who coined the term “the decisive moment” (catching the perfect instant), and Robert Frank for street photography, and Ansel Adams for landscapes, to continue to grow as a photojournalist, with every image he takes.

“My goal is always to capture the essence of a moment,” he said.

Michael’s work blends precision and spontaneity, reflecting the same determination that drives his professional success.

“Photography has taught me patience and perspective,” he added. “It’s not just about taking pictures — it’s about finding meaning in the ordinary.”

Beat on the Street

Michael specializes in the genre of street photography, capturing real people and real places as they are, unposed and unscripted, often in streets, parks, subways, or marketplaces.

The goal is to tell a story or reveal something authentic, the art of finding meaning in everyday life. Street photography is less about documenting events (or striking a pose) and more about capturing the human condition — moments that might otherwise go unnoticed.

“I focus on the streets of New York City because, as any true New Yorker, I love this city. It’s one of the most exciting and fascinating places in the world—and its people are just as remarkable,” he said.

Examples of Michael’s captures a passerby glancing into a shop window, a splash of sunlight on a familiar corner, often in black and white.

Ready for His Closeup- @Library

On Dec.19, Michael’s works will be on display at the Great Neck Library. Michael’s distinctive take on the familiar streets, shorelines, and people that define Long Island and New York City will be showcased for public viewing for five weeks.

The photo exhibition will be celebrating Michael’s creative vision with a special photo display entitled “NYC Streets.”

For Michael, the opportunity to share his images with the community that helped shaped him feels like coming full circle. “I’ve lived and worked here for 35 years,” he said. “To have my work hanging in the library where I can share my passions with friends and family — that’s special.”

The Michael Liman Photography exhibition runs through Jan. 23, 2026, at the Main Branch of the Great Neck Library, 159 Bayview Ave.. Admission is free and open to all. Don’t miss the reception on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, from 6 – 8 p.m.. Please RSVP: <michael.liman.photo@gmail.com> or on Instagram @michael_liman_photography.

A second look (& maybe check out a book?) – at the Library!

The Great Neck Library remains a vital community resource and a platform for showcasing local talent. The expansive gallery area at the lower level offers resident artists a chance to see their community through fresh eyes, and vice versa. You may also agree that when art comes from within the neighborhood, it resonates even more deeply.

Destination: Great Neck Ltd., a 501 (c) (3) community organization, was founded by Janet Nina Esagoff in 2021 and aims to fortify and celebrate our town. @greatneckbiz. Esagoff Law Group PC was launched in 2017 and recently relocated to Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls and teens at her Bond Street boutique, Party Girl.