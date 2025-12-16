Massapequa Park Village board weighs options to reduce speeding, approves Wonder site

The Massapequa Park Village board is attempting to combat speeding on a residential road and has also cleared the path for a new restaurant service to expand into the village.

The village board accepted the planning commission’s recommendation to install stop signs both ways on Oakdale Avenue at the intersection of Oakdale Avenue and Violet Street at the meeting, something that Mayor Daniel Pearl said has already been completed.

According to the Massapequa Park Village code, the speed limit on most streets is 30 miles per hour.

But half a dozen village residents attended the meeting, asking the board if there was anything else that could be done to combat speeding on Violet Street.

Kevin McCarthy thanked the board for their work towards reducing speeders on the street and asked what other work could be done.

Pearl said that the planning commission and Nassau County Police Department had both visited the street. The village had also previously added a speed counter roughly 20 feet away from where the stop sign was placed. McCarthy said the speed counter should be placed further up the street to catch more speeders.

“You’re not going to catch speeders that close to a stop sign,” he said.

Pearl responded by saying the village will need to see how the stop signs and counters will work on the street.

Kevin Walsh, the village’s attorney, also said that adding speed bumps is not effective in reducing speeds throughout the street, saying they do not produce the desired results.

Another resident also brought up the idea of making Voilet Street a one-way road.

Pearl concluded the conversation by saying that the board will go back to the planning commission with the residents’ suggestions.

The Wonder food delivery and takeout site is also looking to continue its expansion on Long Island, as the village board unanimously approved its plan for a new location at 1004 Park Blvd. at the meeting.

​​Wonder partners with over 20 award-winning chefs and restaurants to replicate dishes that are cooked to order. The Wonder website and app allow patrons to order from multiple restaurants at a time in a single delivery.

Jason Rusk, Wonder’s executive vice president, previously told Schneps Media that it was only natural for the New York City-based company to expand to Long Island.

The first Wonder location on Long Island opened in Melville in May, which was followed by Nassau’s first location opening in Plainview. Others have sprouted up throughout the county in recent months as well, and Wonder has also set up shop in East Meadow, Bellmore and Westbury.