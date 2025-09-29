Wonder food delivery sets up shop in Westbury

Wonder opened its doors in Westbury on Thursday, Sept. 26, providing the area with several new restaurant options.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location at 1260 Old Country Road. The first 100 customers received exclusive Wonder gifts before food began being served later that day.

Wonder is a food delivery and takeout concept that partners with over 20 award-winning chefs and restaurants to replicate dishes that are cooked to order. The Wonder website and app allow customers to order from multiple restaurants at one time in a single delivery.

Jason Rusk, the executive vice president of restaurant operations for Wonder, said the company’s latest opening will provide new people with its menu options.

“We’re excited to bring Wonder to the historic town of Westbury,” he said. “This expansion reflects our commitment to making it easier for locals to enjoy delicious, crave-worthy food in a single order, and we look forward to making the Wonder experience a unique part of Westbury’s community.”

Wonder has dozens of locations, with the largest concentration of Wonders in Manhattan and the New York City boroughs. Wonder stretches as far south as Virginia and as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Westbury location is Wonder’s first stop in Nassau County. A Plainview location was announced earlier this year and is expected to open before the end of the year. Wonder also has a location in Melville and the company is expected to expand to Deer Park.

Westbury’s Wonder store will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. seven days a week.