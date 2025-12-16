Mineola Board of Trustees urge residents to shop local

Mineola’s Deputy Mayor suggested that village residents shop local for the holidays at the board’s Wednesday, Dec. 10 meeting.

Janine Sartori said the people of Mineola support the village businesses, noting that her meeting with the Chamber of Commerce was a supportive event attended by residents and business owners.

“I want to encourage everyone in the village this holiday season to shop local, dine local, support our restaurants and our businesses, because that’s why they stay here,” said Sartori. “We have some fabulous businesses out there.”

Trustees gave short holiday updates, wishing residents a happy Hanukkah, a merry Christmas, and a happy New Year. They announced a wreath-making event at the Mineola Memorial Library on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.

The board also invited residents to the second weekend of the annual Holiday Festival at Mineola Memorial Park.

Mayor Paul Pereira also addressed some minor administrative matters. “With the holidays coming up, we have revised sanitation schedules,” he said, adding that residents should have received flyers about the new schedule in the mail.

The board retired for a short executive session after greeting a sparse audience to address a personnel matter. The matter could not be made public, according to Village Clerk Bryan Rivera.

“Once again, happy holidays to all of you, and we’ll see you in 2026,” said Pereira, adjourning the meeting.