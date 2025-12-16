Music 4 Souls brings joy and community to local senior centers

Gabriella Mathew juggles a lot of passions. An all-county flute player since fourth grade, a former Junior Varsity hooper, and an active member of her church service projects, the high school junior keeps her plate full. So last spring, when she wasn’t in the school’s basketball team or band, she created a new way to use her talents: Music 4 Souls.

The group travels to senior homes, community centers, charity events and more to spread joy and connection through music. With instrumental pieces and sometimes karaoke, Music 4 Souls seeks to bring healing and comfort everywhere they go.

The group, which started with around seven of Gabriella’s friends, has grown in just a few months to 30-40 people who are available. Each event has about seven or eight musicians, according to Mathew.

“Once we started playing, the residents just loved the music, and they wanted us to keep playing,” Gabriella said about playing music at a senior center. “It was so nice to see them happy, and that we could use our talents to brighten their day a little bit.”

She said the power of these musical experiences really struck her when the group’s performance brought tears to the eyes of residents and staff at the Townhouse Center in Uniondale.

Suby Mathew, Gabriella’s mom, said the group has learned to tailor their music choices to the audience, which can bring a more personal feel to the music they play. “When she and her friends are playing the flute, or if someone’s playing violin, they are singing the songs with them, it’s so moving. They’re not just watching, they’re in it. That’s beautiful,” she said.

A lot of work goes into the group, from communicating with nursing homes to practicing songs and organizing group members. When a performance is coming up, Gabriella assembles a group of available students, selects and distributes the music, and finds time for one practice session before the event. She said musicians also practice the songs on their own.

“I joined because I already loved playing music, and Music4Souls gave me a chance to use it in a way that actually helps people. Seeing the seniors smile makes it feel worth it,” said Aditya Jha, another 11th grader in the group, who plays double bass. “I’ve made so many wonderful memories thanks to Music4Souls.” Jha described a time when a performance of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” earned the group multiple encores.

“The kids pour their hearts into it. When the residents sing along with them, they are so encouraged,” said parent Shan Wang, whose daughter is a junior in the group, on violin and piano. “It is very heartwarming, and as a parent, I can see that these young musicians are not only incredibly talented but they also have big hearts.”

The group has played at Sunharbor Manor in Roslyn, Highfield Gardens Care Center in Great Neck and Little Neck Care Center. Gabriella says she hopes to expand the program to even more care centers throughout Long Island and has even spoken to places in New Jersey about traveling with the group. “Whether it’s playing calming melodies for residents at nursing homes, energizing children at schools, or performing at community centers, this group of young musicians is committed to spreading joy through every note,” says the group’s website.