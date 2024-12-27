Quantcast
New Hyde Park Senior Center honors holiday traditions with celebration

nhp-senior-center-holiday2
New Hyde Park seniors perform a traditional dance for the holidays
Office of Council Member Christine Liu

The New Hyde Park Senior Center celebrated the holidays with a festive celebration filled with traditional dance, song and Tai-Chi performances to honor the senior’s cultural traditions.

North Hempstead District 3 Council Member Christine Liu, who represents the New Hyde Park area, said the holiday celebration was joyous as it brought the active community together through their traditions.

“Celebrating with the New Hyde Park Senior Group is always a heartwarming experience,” Liu said. “Their performances — from the graceful Chinese dances and Tai Chi to the lively tango and disco — are a true testament to their energy and spirit. These seniors lead such active, fulfilling lives, coming together each week for ping pong, mahjong, line dancing, and arts and crafts. It’s clear that staying active and enjoying each other’s company brings them joy and connection. I’m so proud that our town offers the funding, facilities, and programs that help keep our seniors healthy, happy, and thriving.”

nhp senior center holiday
Seniors celebrating their holiday traditions at the New Hyde Park Senior CenterOffice of Council Member Christine Liu

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

