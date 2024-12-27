The New Hyde Park Senior Center celebrated the holidays with a festive celebration filled with traditional dance, song and Tai-Chi performances to honor the senior’s cultural traditions.

North Hempstead District 3 Council Member Christine Liu, who represents the New Hyde Park area, said the holiday celebration was joyous as it brought the active community together through their traditions.

“Celebrating with the New Hyde Park Senior Group is always a heartwarming experience,” Liu said. “Their performances — from the graceful Chinese dances and Tai Chi to the lively tango and disco — are a true testament to their energy and spirit. These seniors lead such active, fulfilling lives, coming together each week for ping pong, mahjong, line dancing, and arts and crafts. It’s clear that staying active and enjoying each other’s company brings them joy and connection. I’m so proud that our town offers the funding, facilities, and programs that help keep our seniors healthy, happy, and thriving.”