Three North Shore homes sell for more than $3M this week

Three luxury homes across the North Shore closed last week for prices topping $3 million, reflecting continued strength in the high-end market in East Hills, Manhasset and Locust Valley.

The priciest of the three was a $3.3 million sale at 145 Oyster Bay Road in Locust Valley, which transferred Dec. 12. The five-bedroom, five-bath residence is a renovated Greek Revival dating to 1845, blending historic architectural details with modern upgrades. The home features graciously scaled rooms, high ceilings on the first and second floors and a light-filled double-parlor living room. Additional first-floor spaces include a library and formal dining room, while the updated kitchen offers custom millwork, designer finishes and high-end appliances. Five bedrooms, a private home office and four marble bathrooms occupy the second level. A full-floor family room with a wet bar spans the third floor. Recent improvements include a new roof with copper gutters, rebuilt chimneys, upgraded landscaping and a new automatic pool cover. The property also includes a detached three-car garage and is located near village amenities and the train.