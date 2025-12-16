Quantcast
Three North Shore homes sell for more than $3M this week

145 Oyster Bay Rd. in Locust Valley sold for $3.3 million
Zillow/OneKey MLS

Three luxury homes across the North Shore closed last week for prices topping $3 million, reflecting continued strength in the high-end market in East Hills, Manhasset and Locust Valley.

The priciest of the three was a $3.3 million sale at 145 Oyster Bay Road in Locust Valley, which transferred Dec. 12. The five-bedroom, five-bath residence is a renovated Greek Revival dating to 1845, blending historic architectural details with modern upgrades. The home features graciously scaled rooms, high ceilings on the first and second floors and a light-filled double-parlor living room. Additional first-floor spaces include a library and formal dining room, while the updated kitchen offers custom millwork, designer finishes and high-end appliances. Five bedrooms, a private home office and four marble bathrooms occupy the second level. A full-floor family room with a wet bar spans the third floor. Recent improvements include a new roof with copper gutters, rebuilt chimneys, upgraded landscaping and a new automatic pool cover. The property also includes a detached three-car garage and is located near village amenities and the train.

27 Hemlock Rd. in Manhasset sold for $3.2 million

In Manhasset, a brick Colonial at 27 Hemlock Road in the Village of Flower Hill sold Dec. 12 for $3.2 million. The custom-built home includes five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths on a half-acre lot. Designed for both formal entertaining and everyday living, the residence features large principal rooms, hardwood floors and oversized windows. Highlights include a great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a gourmet eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, premium appliances, limestone floors and a coffered ceiling. The first floor also offers a bedroom or office with a full bath. The primary suite includes cathedral ceilings, a sitting area, a walk-in closet and a spa-style bath. A finished walk-out lower level provides flexible recreational space. Outdoor features include mature landscaping, a stone patio and an outdoor kitchen. The home is within the Port Washington school district.

75 Chestnut Dr. in East Hills sold for $3.1 million

Rounding out the trio was a $3.1 million sale at 75 Chestnut Drive in East Hills, which closed Dec. 15. Located in the Country Estates section, the expanded five-bedroom, six-bath home sits on more than half an acre with an in-ground pool. The property features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a chef’s kitchen with top-tier appliances and multiple living areas. A main-level bedroom suite adds flexibility, while the primary suite upstairs includes a sitting room, walk-in closets and a spa-like bath. The finished lower level offers additional recreational space with walk-out access. Residents also receive membership to East Hills Park and Pool and are part of the Roslyn school district.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.

 

