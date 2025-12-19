Quantcast
Floral Park-Bellerose School collects toys for the Hance Family Foundation

Floral Park-Bellerose School Assistant Principal Michael Elka, Principal Lauren Quezada and Student Council officers are pictured with Hance Family Foundation Founder/Co-President Warren J. Hance Jr. and Executive Director Tom Cannon on Dec. 15.
Floral Park-Bellerose School students, teachers and families recently joined forces to host a drive to help collect new, unwrapped toys for the Hance Family Foundation. The initiative aimed to spread joy to children in need during the holiday season.
Following the Thanksgiving break, donation boxes were placed in the school’s lobby and were soon filled with new toys, games and books. Student Council members helped organize the drive, created posters and encouraged their classmates to participate.
On the final day of the drive, representatives from the Hance Family Foundation visited the school to collect the donations and thank students for their efforts.

