Hicksville School District develops multi-year blueprint for excellence

The Hicksville School District released what it calls its “blueprint for excellence” on its website, which highlights a multi-year plan to adopt a State Education Department program into the district’s education.

The strategic plan highlights the district’s efforts moving forward from 2025 to 2028, according to a November letter sent to the community from Ted Fulton, the district’s superintendent, and Annette Beiner, the district’s Board of Education president.

“As we move forward together, the importance of our shared focus and intentional efforts remains essential,” they wrote in the letter.

The plan coincides with the State Education Department’s “Portrait of a Graduate” initiative, which according to the state, redefines what it means to be a student who is ready to thrive after high school. It promotes a broader vision that emphasizes skills and dispositions such as critical thinking, communication, creativity, and social-emotional growth rather than just focusing on traditional tests and credits.

“The Hicksville Public Schools Blueprint for Excellence is grounded in a mission to provide students with access to a broad range of innovative programs that prepare them not only for college and careers but also for life experiences beyond the classroom,” the district’s published plan says.

The multi-year plan coincides with the district’s core values to cultivate a learning environment that is not only academically rigorous but also emotionally and socially supportive, according to the plan.

The district said the four priority areas for its goals are student achievement and experience in and out of the classroom, family and community engagement, a supportive professional environment and operations and facilities. Several action steps were listed for each area that the district plans to implement over the next few school years.

The district said its plan was developed through community feedback and shared leadership to guide ongoing improvement, innovation and collaboration across the district.

The district said an update on its blueprint will be provided at a May 2026 board meeting and that a second blueprint is expected to be developed in 2028.