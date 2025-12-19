Port Washington sparkles for holidays with window decorating contest

Port Washington looks beautiful and festive for the holidays!

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce has decorated lampposts throughout town with garland, twinkling lights and red bows. The BID has installed lit snowflakes on utility poles. Stores throughout town have outdone themselves with decorations for the holiday season and the Port Holiday Magic Window Decorating Contest.

A total of 25 stores participated, and the judges said it was a real challenge to pick just three winners. They were impressed by the effort and creativity that went into so many of the window displays.

The Window Contest judges were Rachel Fox of the Port Washington Public Library and Be The Rainbow, Bill Haagenson of the Port Washington BID, Port resident and a member of several organizations Lisa Idol, and Amanda Kowalczuk of Landmark on Main Street. The judges voted in three categories: Best Painted Window, Most Creatively Decorated Window, and Most Beautifully Decorated Window.

Votes were tallied, and the winners were announced on PW Radio on Dec. 15. This year’s winners are:

Best Painted Window: Beacon Pharmacy, 103 Main St.

Most Creatively Decorated Window: Lifestyle Café, 14 Main St.

Most Beautifully Decorated Window: S.F. Falconer Florist, 8 S. Maryland Ave.

All stores that entered the contest are winners, as their windows show they care about the community and promote the holiday spirit. Everyone can still view all the participating windows and see how they would have voted. They are:

16 Handles, 1005 Port Washington Blvd.

Alper’s Hardware, 81 Main St.

Anthony’s World of Floors, 49 Manorhaven Blvd.

Bach to Rock, 1015 Port Washington Blvd.

Beacon Pharmacy, 103 Main St.

Chada Thai Restaurant, 24B Main St.

Chaman Antique Rugs, 650 Port Washington Blvd.

Cigar King, 553 Port Washington Blvd.

Falconer Florist, 8 S. Maryland Ave.

GNC, 17 Soundview Marketplace

Learning Express, 61 Shore Road

Lifestyle Café, 14 Main St.

Milaya Couture, 11 Shore Rd.

My Spectrum School, 11 Sintsink Dr. E.

My Style Camp, 290 Main St.

Painting With Flowers, 298 Main St.

Port Pop Up Boutique, 142 Main St.

Sit Still Kids, 16 Main St.

Smusht, 158 Main St.

The Cooking Lab, 160 Main St.

The Little Gym, 979 Port Washington Blvd.

The Wellground, 917 Port Washington Blvd.

Tikvah US, 164 Shore Rd.

Wash, 30 Main St.

Yummy Gyro, 82 Main St.

Port residents are reminded to Keep the Magic Home, Try Port First for the holidays and all year long. For an up-to-date directory of businesses in Port Washington, download the Try Port First app or visit www.pwcoc.org.