‘Make a Child Smile’ Holiday toy, food and diaper drive returns for 25th year in Port Washington

Port Washington Police Detective Anthony Guzzello with Santa and some of the toys donated by generous local residents and businesses.

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce and Port Washington Police Detective Anthony Guzzello are once again partnering to spread holiday cheer through the 25th annual “Make a Child Smile” Toy, Food and Diaper Drive, which runs from Monday, Nov. 24, through Monday, Dec. 15.

The annual effort, founded by Guzzello, collects new, unwrapped toys, nonperishable food, and diapers for local children and families in need.

“The joy you receive from knowing your donation can ‘make a child smile’ will make your own holidays so much more meaningful and memorable,” Guzzello said.

Residents and businesses are invited to bring donations to any participating Chamber of Commerce member displaying the “Make a Child Smile” poster.

Monetary donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase gift cards and toys from Port Washington stores. Checks should be made payable to the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce Toy Fund and may be dropped off at participating businesses or mailed to P.O. Box 121, Port Washington, NY 11050.

Chamber President Debbie Greco said the program, now in its 25th year, continues to embody the community’s generosity.

Donations can be dropped off at the following participating Chamber of Commerce members:

Alper’s Hardware, 81 Main St.

Anthony’s World of Floors, 49 Manorhaven Blvd.

Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, 293 Main St.

Bach to Rock Music School, 1015 Port Washington Blvd.

Campbell’s Carpet Service, 356 Port Washington Blvd.

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 350 Main St.

Delux Worldwide Transportation, 62 Main St.

Diane’s Place Hair Salon, 191 Main St.

Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 475 Port Washington Blvd.

Falconer Florist, 8 S. Maryland Ave.

Happy Montessori School, 40 Pleasant Ave.

Healthy Kids Pediatrics, 211 Main St.

My Spectrum School, 11 Sintsink Drive E.

North Shore Animal League America, 16 Lewyt St.

Port Pop Up Boutique, 142 Main St.

Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd.

Port Washington Federal Credit Union, 79 Main St.

Port Washington Public Library, 1 Library Dr.

Puzzles – The Inclusive Children’s Center, 23 Main St.

Smusht, 158 Main St.

The Cooking Lab, 160 Main St.

Twin Pines, 382 Main St.

Village of Manorhaven, 33 Manorhaven Blvd.

All donations will stay within the Port Washington community.

For more information about the drive or how to participate, email the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce at office@pwcoc.org.