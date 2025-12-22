Focus on the G.N. Peninsula: The Village of Kings Point

Kings Point is located on the Great Neck Peninsula, one of nine historic villages.

Named after the King family, who owned large swaths of land in the Northern part of the peninsula, it was incorporated in November 1924, at the dawn of the Jazz Age.

The Great Neck peninsula was a popular home to writers, artists, and public figures, contributing to our area’s cultural cachet. As such, it supported not one, but two theaters with stages in our town- the “Squire” and the “Playhouse,” across the street. “The Great Gatsby” was penned by Great Neck Estates resident F. Scott Fitzgerald, who based West Egg on Kings Point overlooking East Egg (Sands Point).

The Stuff of Legends

Kings Point is known for its impressive homes—many dating back to the early 20th century—when the area attracted titans of industry seeking fresh air out of NYC and some tranquility. Today, grand mansions, old and new, sit behind mature trees and winding roads, creating a setting that feels private, polished, and timeless.

Notable Kings Point residents included George M. Cohan, a legendary Broadway composer, actor, and producer. Cohan owned a large waterfront estate in Kings Point, overlooking Steppingstone Park, in the early 20th century.

Walter Chrysler purchased his 12-acre waterfront estate mansion from specialty retailer Henri Willis Bendel. Both Cohan’s and Crysler’s properties were sold to the U.S. government, to become part of the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Alan King, a renowned comedian, actor, and writer, was a longtime resident of Kings Point in the late 20th century, residing in the Kenilworth development.

Today, Kings Point is home to a diverse range of residents, despite being one of the smallest incorporated villages in Nassau County, both in terms of land area and population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau,

Kings Point is surrounded on three sides by water, in an area of 4.0 square miles –of which 3.3 square miles is land and 16.08% is water. Little Neck Bay is to the west, the Long Island Sound to the north, and Manhasset Bay to the east.

As reported in the 2020 census, there were 5,076 people, 1,401 households, and 1,203 families residing in Kings Point, with 33% of the population reported as of Iranian Jewish descent and 4% other Middle Eastern/North African ancestry, followed by Italian (3.6%) and Chinese (3.5%). What will the 2030 census reveal about the village’s demographics?

A Waterfront With a Story to Tell

Kings Point’s defining feature is its relationship with the scenic Long Island Sound. Nearly every road seems to drift toward the water, where sailboats glide past private docks and sunsets steal the show on a nightly basis. The village’s winding roads and oversized lots (generally 1 acre) reflect its origins as an elite retreat rather than a planned suburb. Zoning is intentionally residential, contributing to its peaceful, low-traffic character.

United States Merchant Marine Academy

The crown jewel of the village is the United States Merchant Marine Academy, one of the five U.S. federal service academies is a nationally significant institution. With its stately architecture, manicured grounds, and sweeping waterfront vistas, the USMMA provides prestige and purpose to Kings Point.

USMMA graduates play a critical role in national defense and global commerce, supplying officers for both civilian maritime industries and the U.S. armed forces. A sobering fact: Merchant Mariners, during times of war, have one of the highest casualty rates of any U.S. service.

The USMMA campus resembles a historic estate more than a military academy. As noted above, that is by design as prior to becoming an academic institution, several Academy buildings were private mansions, repurposed during World War II.

Steppingstone Park & Marina

Steppingstone Park is where Kings Point relaxes, picnics, celebrates, and quietly shows off its best view. It is owned and operated by the Great Neck Park District and the Village of Kings Point. In warmer months, its lawn becomes an informal amphitheater, with the Long Island Sound as a stunning backdrop. The Steppingstone Concert series blends national touring artists, classic rock acts, and thematic tribute shows, some big names alongside celebrated regional performers, including:

Ne-Yo – Platinum R&B/pop singer and songwriter known for hits like So Sick and Because of You.

Flo Rida – Chart-topping rapper behind songs like Low, My House, and Wild Ones.

Gavin DeGraw – Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter (I Don’t Want to Be, Best I Ever Had).

Belinda Carlisle – Former lead vocalist of The Go-Go’s and solo pop star (Heaven Is a Place on Earth).

Train – Multi-platinum rock/pop band (Drops of Jupiter, Hey, Soul Sister) who performed as part of the 2025 series.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot – Billy Joel band member and band performing classic Joel hits.

Omer Adom– one of the most‑streamed Israeli artists globally, blending Western pop and Mizrahi sounds

Ishay Ribo – Acclaimed Israeli singer‑songwriter

Andy Madadian– Iranian/Armenian pop singer and entertainer

Gin Blossoms – Alternative rock band (Hey Jealousy, Follow You Down)

Starship – Classic rock group (“We Built This City,” “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”)

Culture by Proximity

While Kings Point itself is primarily residential, it benefits from its close ties to its neighboring villages, mere minutes away for boutique shopping, parks, libraries, and a surprisingly strong food scene ranging from casual spots to upscale kosher and international dining.

In all, the Kings Point community today, like its neighbors, places a strong cultural emphasis on community institutions, tradition, education and professional achievement. With its incomparable heritage, dignified estates, and elegant living, the Village of Kings Point provides grace and calm to residents and visitors, alike.

Janet Nina Esagoff, a serial entrepreneur, founded Destination: Great Neck Ltd., in 2021 aiming to fortify and celebrate our town. Follow @greatneckbiz. Janet launched Esagoff Law Group PC in 2017, now located “in town” on Middle Neck Road. Prior to her law career, Janet designed special–occasion wear for girls and teens at Party Girl, her boutique on Bond Street.