Two teens cited for Great Neck North High trespassing

Two teenagers who do not attend Great Neck North High School were cited for trespassing after entering the building during a lunch period as part of what school officials described as an orchestrated prank involving multiple students.

According to a letter sent to the school community by Superintendent Kenneth R. Bossert, the incident occurred Friday, Dec. 5, when the two teenagers entered the building alongside a large group of North High students returning from lunch.

Bossert said some students intentionally distracted security personnel to allow the nonstudents to enter, while others participated in planning or carrying out the prank.

An investigation by district administrators concluded the incident was “irresponsible” and involved a sizable group of students. The students’ intent, Bossert said, was to take photographs with the two individuals inside the school and post them online.

At no point were students or staff in danger, Bossert said. The two nonstudents were accompanied by North High students as they walked through the building for approximately 10 minutes and did not enter any classrooms before being stopped by building administrators.

The Nassau County Police Department was contacted immediately, and the two individuals were issued trespass orders, according to the district. Police remained with the teenagers until their parents arrived. Their home school was notified of the incident, and district officials were informed that disciplinary sanctions were imposed.

Bossert wrote that the actions of the North High students involved violated the district’s Code of Conduct. Consequences were assigned in accordance with Board of Education Policy, and parents of all identified students were notified. Meetings were held throughout the week between families and building administrators to emphasize the seriousness of the incident.

Bossert said Great Neck Public Schools treats all security matters with “extreme seriousness” and that the incident prompted a review of building security procedures, particularly those governing student re-entry during lunch periods.

The district is reviewing protocols for students and security staff to prevent similar incidents in the future, Bossert said.

“We remain steadfastly committed to continually strengthening systems that ensure the safety, health and welfare of our school community,” he said.

This isn’t the first security concern for the Great Neck Public School District. In December 2022, nine non‑Great Neck teenagers entered Great Neck South High School, some armed with a Taser, a switchblade‑style knife and pepper spray, according to district officials and an email from the South High principal.

A South High student reportedly gave the trespassers access, and Lake Success police later detained most of the group. No injuries were reported, but the incident drew concern from parents and school officials, who reminded students and staff to follow security protocols.