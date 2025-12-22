Students show state assessment gains in ELA and math across Long Island

Students across Long Island made measurable gains in English Language Arts and mathematics during the 2024–25 school year, with Nassau County emerging as a regional leader, according to new assessment results released by the New York State Education Department.

The grades three through eight English Language Arts and Mathematics assessments show that 64.2% of Nassau County students who participated scored proficient or advanced, outperforming both Suffolk County and the statewide average. In comparison, 46.3% of Suffolk County students and 53.2% of students statewide reached proficiency or higher.

More than 91,500 Nassau County students were eligible to take the exams, with approximately 64,100 participating, resulting in a participation rate of 70%. Long Island overall posted a proficiency rate of 55.5%, with 65.3% of eligible students tested across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Overall, 55.5% of Long Island students met or exceeded proficiency standards in ELA, a 7.4% increase from the prior year. Math scores also improved, with 60.1% of students earning proficiency or better, up from 57.7% in the 2023–24 school year.

State education officials said the results reflect continued academic recovery and progress tied to targeted instructional supports, professional development and literacy initiatives implemented through the state’s “NY Inspires” strategy.

“This data tells a clear story: when educators have strong training, aligned curriculum, and consistent support, students benefit,” Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “Our professional development efforts and curriculum guidance are working, and we see that reflected in classrooms across the state.”

Several Nassau County districts posted particularly strong outcomes, with proficiency rates exceeding 80%. Jericho led the county with 85.5% of students scoring proficient or advanced and a participation rate of 92%. Herricks followed closely, with 85% proficiency and a 93% participation rate. Manhasset reported 84.4% of students meeting proficiency standards, while Roslyn posted an 82.4% proficiency rate with more than 80% of eligible students tested.

Other high-performing districts included North Shore at 82.6% proficient or advanced, Great Neck at 83.8%, Garden City at 80.8% and Floral Park–Bellerose at 80.9%. East Williston reported an 81.8% proficiency rate, while Plainview–Old Bethpage reached 77%.

Mid-range results were reported in districts such as Port Washington, where 73.8% of students scored proficient or advanced, Oyster Bay–East Norwich at 70.8%, Locust Valley at 72.5% and Bethpage at 66.7%. Seaford reported a 66.4% proficiency rate, while Wantagh and Sewanhaka each exceeded 61%.

Despite the overall countywide gains, the data also highlights ongoing disparities among districts. Westbury reported 37.6% of students scoring proficient or advanced, while Roosevelt posted a similar rate at 35.4%. Glen Cove reported 40.1% proficiency, and Hicksville reported 49.2%.

Education officials said these results will help guide targeted instructional support and resource allocation.

Across Long Island, Suffolk County lagged behind Nassau, with fewer than half of students reaching proficiency. About 61% of eligible Suffolk students participated in the assessments, compared with 70% in Nassau County. Statewide, participation reached 83.3%, with just over 937,000 students tested.

New York State Education Department Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr. said the assessment results should be viewed as tools for future improvement rather than measures of past performance.

“When we see assessments as opportunities for learning and growth, we uncover each child’s unique strengths and needs,” Young said. “Together, as families, educators and communities, we can empower every student to grow and thrive.”

The state emphasized that academic standards were not lowered and that scoring practices were not adjusted to influence results. Officials said assessments were developed by New York State teachers and followed established protocols to maintain consistent rigor.

“These results reaffirm the importance of a comprehensive, forward-looking assessment strategy,” the state said, noting that districts that invested in high-quality instructional materials and sustained professional development showed the strongest gains.

State officials said district-level data will continue to be used to identify areas for improvement and to support schools as they plan instruction for the upcoming academic year.