Glen Cove City Council raises salary for EMS, says goodbye to Council Member Marsha Silverman

The Glen Cove City Council raised salaries for first responders and thanked Council Member Marsha Silverman for her service to the city at her final board meeting.

The council unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 23, that authorizes quarterly salary adjustments for full-time employees with the City of Glen Cove EMS throughout 2026.

The adjustments differ based on the workers’ skillsets, and the increases will be incremental to avoid overloading the city budget, Panzenbeck said.

Mayor Pam Panzenbeck noted that several EMS workers were in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting.

Multiple council members thanked the EMS workers as they unanimously approved the resolution.

“We have to be competitive [with other municipalities] and give you what you deserve,” Council Member Marsha Silverman said.

“Glen Cove is truly lucky to have you guys,” Council Member Michael Ktistakis said.

Panzenbeck said the city had previously faced issues with recruiting and retaining EMS workers, and that she hopes the pay increases will address this issue.

After voting on the resolutions, Panzenbeck thanked Silverman for her service on the board, as Tuesday’s meeting was the last one of her term.

“We know you’re not going away and we wish you so well,” Panzenbeck said.

Silverman challenged Panzenbeck for the mayoral position within the city during the 2025 election. Panzenbeck was reelected for a third term as mayor and Silverman’s former council seat was picked up by newcomer John Perrone.

“It’s been a privilege to serve,” Silverman said with emotion. “It’s meant a lot to me to be a part of this.”

Council members thanked Silverman one by one as they voted to close the meeting.

“You really give so much of yourself to this job,” Council Member Danielle Fugazy Scagliola said. “I think you left Glen Cove a better place than before you started.”

The city council will be sworn in on Jan. 1.