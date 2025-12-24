Hicksville Twins James and Anthony Gaudioso blend film careers with children’s books

James and Anthony Gaudioso, identical twins from Hicksville, have built careers defined by storytelling across multiple media. Accomplished film actors, producers and directors, the brothers have spent years working in front of and behind the camera, while also cultivating a growing body of children’s literature rooted in imagination, humor and heart. Their newest book, “The Six From Salem,” continues that creative expansion, drawing directly from childhood memories and the Long Island upbringing that shaped them.

The book, the eighth in the Gaudiosos’ children’s series, follows six classic Halloween characters — a witch, a mummy, a wolf man, a gourd man, a spirit and a black cat — as they embark on an adventure through the streets of Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. Written in rhyme, the story blends playful irreverence with gentle moral lessons, a balance James said has long guided his work.

“I wanted to write something silly and irreverent and sort of a soft serve, but teaching a lesson to young children,” James said. “That’s always been the goal — to have fun, but also to give kids something meaningful.”

While the twins are widely known for their work in independent film — where they often write, produce, direct and act in their own projects — children’s books have become another powerful outlet for their storytelling. “The Six From Salem” is especially personal, inspired by family trips the brothers took to Salem with their mother, Maryann and their older brother, Johnpeter, beginning in the late 1980s.

“My mom wanted to take us somewhere fun for Halloween,” James said. “A friend suggested Salem and it became a staple of our upbringing. We went year after year.”

Those trips left a lasting impression.

“I could literally give the tours,” James said. “The House of the Seven Gables, the Salem Witch Museum, the Witch Dungeon — I just always loved that seaport town and the history of it.”

That familiarity is woven throughout the book. James intentionally included real locations such as Washington Square and Essex Street, writing them into the rhyming narrative.

“We wrote it all into the book,” he said. “Anyone who’s been there would immediately recognize certain things.”

The children’s book series began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when James was living in Los Angeles and struggling creatively. “I got super depressed and I needed an outlet,” he said. “Writing became that outlet. Once I finished one, it felt good — and then it kept going.”

That momentum resulted not only in “The Six From Salem,” but also the popular “South Pole Santa” series, featuring Nicnott, Santa Claus’ identical twin who lives at the South Pole. The books were later picked up by Barnes & Noble and Walmart, a milestone James described as surreal.

“I was over the moon,” he said. “When Barnes & Noble reached out and then Walmart, it was such an honor.”

Despite national distribution, James said the project has never been about profit.

“I’m doing this for the messaging; it’s part of my art,” he said. “I love spreading literacy and a good message.”

That message often focuses on inclusivity, kindness and self-acceptance — themes that also appear in the twins’ film work.

“I really believe in owning who you are and being proud of who you are,” James said. “And letting your voice be heard.”

The Gaudiosos’ Hicksville roots play a significant role in that outlook. Both attended schools in the Hicksville district, with James graduating from Hicksville High School in 1997. He credits local educators with helping shape his confidence as a storyteller, particularly former substitute teacher Rose Marie Walker [county legislator] and guidance counselor Alice Brod.

“They led with optimism,” James said. “Rose always met kids with kindness and Alice really pushed me to go for it. That meant everything at that age.”

Though their careers have taken them far beyond Long Island — particularly into film and television — James said Hicksville remains a grounding influence.

“I’m a proud Long Island boy,” he said. “That sense of community stays with you.”

Anthony, his twin and lifelong collaborator, continues to serve as a creative partner across both film and publishing projects.

“He loves it,” James said of the new book. “We’re opposite sides of the same coin and that duality always finds its way into what we create.”

“The Six From Salem” is geared toward children ages 2 to 10, particularly when read aloud with parents.

“There are some bigger words,” James said, “but that’s intentional. It’s about stretching the mind a little.”

The book is available through Walmart, Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Looking ahead, James hopes to eventually bring the full series to a major publisher, but for now, the focus remains on creating stories that resonate.

“As long as I keep feeling those little pebbles in my shoe,” he said, “I know I still have stories to tell.”