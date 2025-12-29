Going Places: Where to Go in 2026 for Transformation, Renewal, Fulfillment

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Travelers are increasingly choosing destinations with purpose – for their beauty or legacy, for landmark anniversaries, special event, and most importantly, for the opportunity for transformation, emotional resonance, spiritual and self-renewal, and experience, sometimes life-changing but always life-enhancing. Here are a few suggestions:

Solar Eclipse August 12, 2026

The event that promises to be the most transformational in 2026 is the August 12 total eclipse of the sun which will be best viewed in Iceland, Greenland, and northern Spain. You must be strategic: totality lasts a mere 2 to 3 minutes © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The event that promises to be the most transformational is the Solar Eclipse August 12, 2026 that will will pass over the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Atlantic Ocean, northern Spain and the tip of northeastern Portugal.

The first solar eclipse on mainland Europe since 1999, it may well prove more spectacular than the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse which crossed North America delighting hundreds of millions of people in its direct path, because the August 12 eclipse will take place about 2.2 days after perigee (on August 10, 2026), so the Moon’s apparent diameter will be larger.

Tour operators and cruise companies are organizing special itineraries; you can also contact the national and local tourist offices (like Iceland, https://www.visiticeland.com/article/iceland-solar-eclipse-2026/) to put together your own arrangements. (Map of path of totality: https://nso.edu/for-public/eclipse-map-2026/)

Long Lake, New York, April 8, 2024: The eerie, even spiritual moments when the world suddenly, briefly goes dark and silent in the middle of a sunny day during the total eclipse of the sun © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

A huge advantage of experiencing the eclipse on a ship is that the open ocean means the view is unobstructed – also, the ship can monitor weather to position itself to avoid clouds that can spoil the moment (totality lasts only about 2 to 3 minutes).

Holland America is offering special voyages incorporating the solar eclipse: 35-Day Voyage of the Vikings Cruise with Solar Eclipse (Jul 18 – Aug 22 to Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Ireland); 13-Day Mediterranean Solar Eclipse with Barcelona Overnights (Aug 9-22); 28-Day Scandinavian Solar Eclipse with Greenland & Scotland (Jul 24-Aug 21) (https://www.hollandamerica.com/en/us/plan-a-cruise/specialty-cruises/solar-eclipse-cruises)

Iceland, a land of fire and ice, will be center stage for the August 12, 2026 total eclipse of the sun © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Hurtigruten (now HX Expeditions) offered a specific 2026 Solar Eclipse Expedition on the MS Spitsbergen, sailing from Svalbard (Norway) via Greenland to Iceland, focusing on East Greenland’s Blosseville Coast for the August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse, promising prime viewing in Scoresby Sound, with onboard experts and unique expedition experiences. The 17-day cruise departs August 3 (https://www.travelhx.com/en-us/cruises/solar-eclipse-expedition-2026-greenland-iceland-and-svalbard/)

Explore Worldwide, a small-groups operator with 40 years experience, is one of the tour companies offering solar eclipse itineraries in Spain and Iceland. In northern Spain, it is offering two itineraries a food tour in Catalonia and the Basque Country (8 days) where you’ll be well-placed in the limestone peaks of the Sierra de Prades mountains on eclipse day, or an amended itinerary of its -popular Walking in the Picos de Europa (8 days) optimized to see the solar eclipse. In Iceland, the company is offering a special departure of Iceland-Land of the Midnight Sun (9 days) where you will on the beautiful Snaefellsness Peninsula for the eclipse. And for the truly dedicated, a 15-day Spitsbergen, Greenland and Iceland Arctic expedition aboard the M/VGreg Mortimer which will sail directly into the path of totality for prime viewing from the deck of the expedition vessel. Other tours featuring the solar eclipse include: Classic Egypt and Eclipse (11 days); Highlights of Northern Morocco and Eclipse (9 Days); Tunisian Coast, Ancient Carthage and Eclipse (10 days). (https://www.exploreworldwide.com/experiences/eclipse-trips, Exploreworldwide.com , 877-956-9859)

National Eclipse has published a compendium of solar eclipse tours, (https://nationaleclipse.com/events/2026-total-solar-eclipse-tours.html)

Another source excellent source to find and book tours is tourradar.com, 833-895-6770, https://www.tourradar.com/i/western-europe-solar-eclipse

Book early – G Adventures and most Wilderness Travel itineraries are sold out; Smithsonian Journeys is waitlisted as of when we published.

Rishikesh’s Spiritual Depth in the Himalayan Foothills

Long revered for its spiritual heritage, Rishikesh continues to be one of India’s most soulful destinations, where ancient rituals, wellness innovation, and inner awakening converge in the Himalayan foothills. Anchored by the International Yoga Festival (March 9–15, 2026) and a vibrant calendar of annual rituals, from the spring festival of colors, Holi (March 4), to purification ceremonies like Ganga Dussehra (May 25), and the summertime Kanwar Mela pilgrimage (July–August), the region pulses with devotion, classical music, riverside ceremonies, and communal celebration.

Ananda in the Himalayas, a world-renowned wellness retreat in the Himalayan foothills (Photo courtesy of Ananda in the Himalayas)

At the heart of this is Ananda in the Himalayas, a globally acclaimed wellness retreat housed in the restored palace of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal. Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025, Ananda enters 2026 with expanded offerings that reflect the future of holistic wellness. The retreat continues to lead in transformative programs across Ayurveda, yoga, emotional healing, and Traditional Chinese Medicine. New initiatives include Integrated Diabetes Management, women’s health, fertility, and sleep enhancement. Ananda’s 360-degree wellness system extends care beyond the stay through personalized diagnostics, daily therapies, and post-visit consultations. Signature programs such as Hormonal Balance, Yogic Detox, Panchakarma, and Ayurvedic Rejuvenation harmonize body and mind through traditional systems of healing, classical Hatha yoga, pranayama, and meditation

Kyoto’s Cultural Crescendo Rooted in Ritual and Renewal

In 2026, Kyoto offers a rare cultural crescendo, where centuries-old traditions, seasonal rituals, and landmark openings converge in one of Japan’s most spiritually resonant cities. The Miyako Odori returns to its original stage in Gion (April 1–30), with daily performances by geiko and maiko, now housed in the restored Gion Kobu Kaburenjo Theater, reborn as part of the Imperial Hotel, Kyoto, opening spring 2026. Designed by Obayashi Corporation for the exteriors and Tomoyuki Sakakida with New Material Research Laboratory for the interiors, the hotel preserves the 1936 Yasaka Kaikan structure using over 16,000 original tiles and offers just 55 rooms across three architecturally distinct wings. The property blends heritage architecture with contemporary Japanese design, offering curated calm in the heart of Gion.

Imperial Hotel, Kyoto, blending modern elegance with centuries of cultural heritage. (Photo courtesy of New Material Research Laboratory)

With Kyoto’s embrace of a more sustainable approach to tourism, travelers benefit from enhanced access, quieter moments and deeper cultural immersion in one of Japan’s most spiritually rich cities. Kyoto’s cultural calendar continues with the Gion Matsuri (July 1–31), featuring lantern-lit Yoiyama celebrations, Yamaboko float processions, and the Nagoshisai purification ritual. In September, the city marks the 400th anniversary of the Kan’ei Imperial Visit to Nijo Castle with reenactments, rare chamber access, and curated exhibitions. Seasonal temple openings and immersive installations offer deeper engagement. Infrastructure upgrades, including new EX100/EX101 buses and enhanced fare systems, make navigation seamless.

Monteverde’s Cloud Forest Regenerative Escape

In 2026, Monteverde welcomes travelers to a high-altitude sanctuary where misty forests, ecological milestones, and creative immersion converge. The region marks over 50 years of conservation since the founding of the Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, celebrated through legacy hikes, biodiversity exhibitions, and community-led programs. New interpretive trails connect to the Children’s Eternal Rainforest, while artisan showcases and solstice rituals reflect Monteverde’s evolving cultural rhythm. Infrastructure upgrades, including smoother access via Route 606 and expanded EV charging stations, make travel easier, especially with more international flights into Liberia Airport.

Hotel Belmar, a forest sanctuary celebrating 40 years of sustainability and style. (Photo courtesy of Hotel Belmar)

Central to this revival is Hotel Belmar, a family-owned eco-lodge perched above the forest canopy, known for alpine-inspired architecture, panoramic views, and sustainability leadership. In 2026, Hotel Belmar debuts nature-immersive wellness spaces and enhanced culinary offerings rooted in circular gastronomy. At Restaurante Celajes, regenerative menus honor Costa Rica’s agrarian traditions, using ingredients from Belmar’s organic farm and gardens. Overlooked crops, foraged herbs, and zero-waste techniques turn each dish into a tribute to biodiversity and soil health. Belmar’s Artist Residency Program invites creatives to live and work onsite, engaging guests through open studios, forest-inspired installations, and workshops.

Mongolia’s Living Traditions and a Journey into the Wild

In 2026, Mongolia emerges as one of the world’s most compelling destinations—not only for its vast, otherworldly landscapes but also for its global moment in the spotlight. The country will host COP17, the 17th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), from August 17–28 in Ulaanbaatar. This landmark event coincides with the UN’s International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists, an initiative spearheaded by Mongolia to celebrate and protect nomadic cultures and ecosystems. These milestones underscore Mongolia’s leadership in environmental stewardship and its deep connection to land-based traditions—making 2026 an especially meaningful time to visit.

The Flaming Cliffs of Mongolia, a dramatic desert landmark and paleontological treasure (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Cultural celebrations add further dimension: the Naadam Festival (July 11–12) showcases Mongolia’s national pride through wrestling, archery, and horse racing. In early March, the Thousand Camel Festival in the Gobi Desert celebrates the magnificent Bactrian camel with races, polo, and traditional music. Adding to the momentum, Naya Traveler will debut its new Mongolia journeys in 2026, offering tailor-made itineraries that go far beyond the Golden Eagle Festival. Expect private access to cultural events, guided exploration of the Gobi Desert and Orkhon Valley, and meaningful encounters with herders and historians. These journeys reflect a growing trend toward regenerative, culturally attuned travel—where connection, context, and care shape every experience. With Mongolia joining Naya Traveler’s portfolio in 2026, the destination becomes part of a growing movement toward journeys that prioritize cultural depth, environmental awareness, and meaningful connection.

Amsterdam’s Cultural Renaissance Along the Canals

Following its milestone 750th anniversary in 2025, Amsterdam continues to dazzle in 2026 with a rich calendar of cultural events and sensory refinement. Spring brings the Tulip Festival (late March to mid-May) and the city-wide revelry of King’s Day (April 27). In May, food lovers flock to Rolling Kitchens (May 13–17), while August’s Grachtenfestival fills the canals with music. The Amsterdam Light Festival adds a luminous touch as winter approaches. Exhibitions at the Stedelijk, H’ART Museum, Eye Filmmuseum, and Fabrique des Lumières embrace immersive, interdisciplinary storytelling, reflecting the city’s forward-looking creative spirit.

Museum developments include the Zaanstad Amsterdam Museum (ZAMU), a contemporary art hub with installations spread across industrial buildings and a Piet Oudolf-designed wildflower garden just north of the city. While the Hartwig Art Foundation’s new museum is slated to open in 2028, it hosts temporary events until then. For a day trip, Rotterdam offers art lovers compelling attractions like the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen and the Fenix Museum of Migration, which opened in 2025.

Restaurant Vinkeles at The Dylan Amsterdam, housed in a former 18th-century bakery in the heart of the canal district. (Photo courtesy of The Dylan Amsterdam)

Meanwhile, Amsterdam-Noord continues to evolve as a creative enclave, home to design studios, concept stores, and waterfront cafés. Culinary trends lean toward experiential intimacy and narrative-driven dining. At The Dylan Amsterdam, two-Michelin-starred Vinkeles offers moody interiors and seasonal French menus, while até presents a six-seat chef’s table. Bar Brasserie OCCO complements the stay with all-day dining in a stylish, contemporary setting and offers a creative High Wine tasting pairing four wines with four dishes. Reimagined by Studio Linse and Format Furniture in 2024, The Dylan anchors this renaissance with canal-side calm, Green Globe-certified hospitality, and curated access to the city’s evolving aesthetic.

