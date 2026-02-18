Going Places: Celebrating Jack London’s 150th Makes Sonoma County, California Visit Extra Special This Year

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

A major highlight for a visit to Sonoma County, California, this year takes place at one of my favorite places: Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen: the celebration of 150th anniversary of novelist Jack London’s birth, with a full year of public programming and special events.

Planned events through 2026 include a quarterly speaker series featuring scholars and London’s great-granddaughter, a “Call of the Wild Day” family celebration with art, music, and guided walks, and gala events. The program also introduces new offerings such as an online “Around the World on the Jack London Trail” guide and themed trail challenges to highlight London’s global travels and local legacy. This yearlong initiative aims to blend heritage interpretation with immersive experiences in a beautiful, hike-friendly setting at a California state park.

I am lucky to visit the state park on Jack London’s actual birthday (admission free that day!) and visit the cottage he lived in while he and his wife, Charmian, were building their dream home, Wolf House. (Wolf House tragically burned down just before they would have moved in, but you can visit the spectacular ruins.)

Visit the modest cottage where Jack and Charmian London lived and wrote while he was developing his Beauty Ranch and building Wolf House to get intimate insights their life together © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The cottage – amazingly modest for such a successful writer – is filled with original furnishings and artifacts and photos – you even see the fireproof safe where he stored his manuscripts. The cottage gives you such an intimate window into the man – you see a large office, but it is the tiny porch room with a simple cot where he slept and worked – and get a peek at his personality and idiosyncrasies (like how he liked to play practical jokes on his guests, who slept in a separate building).

The office in the cottage is the biggest room, but Jack London preferred to do his writing in a tiny porch room © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The Cottage was the Londons’ principal home on the Beauty Ranch, which he eventually expanded to 1400 acres through acquisitions and used to experiment with sustainable farming techniques.

London purchased the wood-framed Cottage, built in the 1860s, in 1911, along with the Kohler and Frohling Winery buildings where he housed workers and guests. They lived in the cottage while building the Wolf House, but enlarged it after the Wolf House burned in 1913 until it included some 3000 square feet of living space. Here in the cottage, he wrote many of his later stories and novels; a disciplined writer, he produced 1000 words a day, while Charmian edited, typed manuscripts and letters in the expansive office.

The tiny porch room in the cottage where novelist Jack London preferred to write and sleep © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You actually have to go out of the cottage to an adjacent building that served as the kitchen and their dining room, where you see the piano that London bought as a gift to woo Charmian.

As the docent notes, these two buildings capture Jack and Charmian’s bohemian lifestyle and their unique working relationship. (You can visit the cottage noon-4 pm.)

After touring the cottage, I take one of the many hiking trails through a redwood forest – this one to the small “lake” Jack London used for fishing.

Jack London pioneered sustainable farming techniques at his Beauty Ranch © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You realize what a visionary London was – he pioneered sustainable farming (he called it “model farming”) and ranching techniques here, experimenting and learning by trial and error (his bet on Eucalyptus trees did not turn out well). It was a noble mission for him: the docent tells me that London realized that settlers were constantly overusing the land but could mov West to new land, but when you reached California, there wasn’t much more West to go, so you better not deplete the land. He eventually expanded his Beauty Ranch to 1400 acres. Charmian wrote, “He had ideas on the profession of farming that will do the world more good than the stories he could ever write.”

Hiking through Jack London State Historic Park brings you to gorgeous views © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Not to be missed is the House of Happy Walls, the grand stone home that Charmian London and Jack London’s stepsister, Eliza Shepard, built after London died in 1916 at the age of 40 (all the more remarkable to consider his body of work in such a short life). The stunning Arts & Crafts structure was Charmian’s home from 1935 until 1952. She put it into her will that it become a museum to London. Today, the newly re-designed exhibits in the museum showcase the adventurous and inspiring lives of the Londons.

House of Happy Walls, built by Charmian London and Jack London’s stepsister, Eliza Shepard, after Jack London’s death, now serves as a marvelous museum to the novelist © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com



The fascinating exhibits help you appreciate not only what a brilliant writer and amazing adventurer Jack London was, what but what a decent human being. I came away with the intention to re-read “Call of the Wild,” then read for the first time “White Fang,” and go down the list of his many books (a bookcase in the gift shop is filled with first editions). It makes me wonder why Americans venerate the bad-boy Ernest Hemingway when Jack London is the better writer and a more noble, heroic man.

On weekends talented Piano Club volunteers play Charmian London’s 1901 Steinway grand piano bringing the House of Happy Walls to life (it was the piano that Jack London gifted to her to woo her.) (open 10-5 daily)

The ruins of Wolf House are dramatic, befitting Jack London’s novels © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

From here, I hike another trail to the ruins of Wolf House – the dream house that Jack London was building that burned down in 1913 just before it was completed, at a cost of $75,000 ($1.9 million today). Ironically, with the 1906 San Francisco earthquake in mind, London had San Francisco architect Albert L. Farr, construct the 15,000-sq. ft., 26-room structure to be earthquake proof. Built in the Arts & Crafts style, the design was described as “rustic and individualistic”. Jack’s library measured 19 by 40 feet, and a two-story high living room measured 18 by 58 feet. Even in 1911, it was designed to include a water heater, electric lighting, refrigeration, a built-in vacuum cleaning system, laundry facilities (including a “steam dryer rotary wringer”) and a wine cellar. Even the ruins are impressive – and dramatic.

I stop to visit the modest grave sites of Jack London and Charmian on my way back.

Frankly, all of America should be celebrating Jack London’s 150th, the way Britain is celebrating Jane Austen.

Hiking through a redwood forest at Jack London State Historic Park © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

You can visit this state park over and over and do new and different things.

Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, jacklondonpark.com, 707-938-5216

Before you head up the winding road to Jack London State Park, stop at the market right at the base and pick up a picnic.

Glen Ellen, a charming classically historic Californian town, is right in the middle of a score of wineries (Benziger Winery is next door to Jack London State Park, 1883 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen, CA 95442, benziger.com, https://benziger.com/tours-and-tastings/; also, Imagery, its sister winery, is one of our favorites;), the Sonoma Regional Park (hiking), and Sonoma Botanical Garden.

Hiking along Sonoma Coast State Park provides sensational, quintessentially California views © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Spend another day trip traveling less than an hour further to some of the most magnificent coastline in California: the Sonoma Coast State Park, where there are stunning trails that hug the cliffs and go down to beaches and get drinks and food at Fishetarian Fish Market on Bodega Bay watching the sun go down.

You may well forget what continent you are on at Safari West © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com



Get carried away to another continent at Safari West – spend a day, or even better, overnight in their glamping tents (luxurious) (Safari West, 3115 Porter Creek Road Santa Rosa, CA 95404, 800-616-2695, 707-579-2551, safariwest.com).

Finish the day with a sunset dinner at Fishetarian Fish Market on Bodega Bay © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Here is what else is new and happening in Sonoma County:

New in Wellness

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park has introduced a recurring Forest Therapy Series as part of its Park Rx Program © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Park Rx- Forest Bathing Walks: Forest Therapy, also known as Shinrin-yoku or forest bathing is a guided walking practice that originated in Japan which focuses on slowing down, reducing stress, and engaging the senses to support mental and physical restoration. In Sonoma County, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park offers a recurring Forest Therapy Series as part of its Park Rx Program, held on the fourth Sunday of each month from March through November. Led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners, the experience introduces participants to simple techniques designed to deepen presence and enhance the restorative impact of time spent in nature. The program highlights Sonoma County’s commitment to accessible, science-backed wellness experiences set within protected natural landscapes.

Elevate Sonoma features hyperbaric sessions that increase oxygen delivery in a pressurized environment to support healing, recovery, and overall well-being, while complementary red-light therapy aims to enhance results. The clinic brings a modern health and recovery option to Sonoma County’s wellness landscape, positioning the region as a lifestyle travel destination for visitors seeking restorative experiences beyond traditional wine and outdoor offerings.

Craft Brewing For a Good Cause

Russian River Brewing Company, the Sonoma County brewery behind Pliny the Elder, a craft beer repeatedly named among the best beers in the world, is pairing purpose with production in 2026. The brewery has introduced Russian River 110, a West Coast–style pilsner created to support Russian Riverkeeper, the nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the Russian River watershed. A portion of net proceeds from expanded production, and the beer’s first bottled release will fund local conservation efforts. The release underscores how one of America’s most influential craft breweries continues to connect its beer, its place, and its environmental stewardship, giving visitors another reason to experience Sonoma County’s craft beer scene firsthand.

New in Wineries

Katie Honey, who with her husband Dan Whalen acquired the historic Annadel Vineyard and Winery, hosts intimate, personalized wine-tastings in Sonoma, California’s wine country © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Sol Rei Wines, a boutique, women-owned producer known for low-histamine, low-sulfite wines that are lab-tested to be free of detectable pesticides and other residues, has opened a new tasting room in downtown Sonoma. The space is designed as a light, nature-inspired retreat that reflects the brand’s focus on purity, sustainability, and connection to the land and the craft of winemaking. Founder Katherine Kitzmiller created Sol Rei after a personal health journey led her to prioritize clean, intentional winemaking; the winery has quickly earned national honors for its 2023 vintage wines.

Marietta Cellars has just opened its first tasting room in downtown Healdsburg after 47 years as a Sonoma County staple known for its Old Vine Red and other approachable wines. The space, in a former police station near the Healdsburg Plaza, highlights the winery’s small-lot, artisanal selections rather than its widely distributed labels. Designed by co-owner and designer Lisa Steinkamp with a contemporary feel, the tasting room offers flights, glasses, and bottles of single-estate and experimental wines in a relaxed setting with indoor seating and a leafy patio.

Wolves Lovers + Thieves, a new tasting room focused exclusively on sparkling wines, has opened in Glen Ellen. The launch reflects broader confidence in Sonoma County’s tasting room growth this year, with several new wine destinations debuting.

Sonoma County Winegrowers and Reservoir launched Reservoir Farms, Sonoma, the first on-farm robotics and automation hub for vineyards and the flagship of SCW’s Farm of the Future initiative. The site includes fabrication space, an engineering workshop, and 14 acres of vineyard test blocks where startups and AgTech partners develop and test new tools with grower input. The hub addresses labor shortages, rising costs, and production pressures while supporting job growth and local innovation. Reservoir expects to bring six startups into the incubator by late 2025, strengthening Sonoma County’s leadership in sustainable, tech-driven viticulture. To arrange a Vineyard Adventure walk at one of the group’s seven vineyards, visit sonomawinegrape.org/visit/sonoma-county-vineyard-adventures, info@sonomawinegrape.org, 707-522-5860.

New in Restaurants

Bubbles & Delights Café, Petaluma’s newest breakfast spot, features a menu of scratch-made classics and bubbly drinks, including mimosas alongside farm-fresh eggs and hearty plates. Opening early for daily breakfast and brunch, the cafe adds a fresh, community-oriented spirit to Petaluma’s food scene.

Aroma de Cafe has opened in the heart of Railroad Square, one of Downtown Santa Rosa’s most historic districts. Owners Luis Rodriguez and Alejandra Bravo have relocated their well-loved brunch cafe from Fifth Street to the larger Railroad Square location, where they are continuing to serve Latin and American brunch favorites. The expanded space allows the cafe to grow while staying connected to the neighborhood’s historic character and steady flow of locals and visitors. Adding to its appeal, chef Carlos Mojica of Guiso Latin Fusion has introduced a dinner-only Latin-Italian menu, broadening the restaurant’s reach from a daytime brunch favorite into an all-day and evening destination.

Pick’s Roadside in the far northern Sonoma County town of Cloverdale has reopened with fresh energy while honoring its century-old roots. The drive-in first opened in 1923 and has become a local landmark known for burgers, milkshakes and root beer. After a complete renovation and menu reboot, the reimagined Pick’s features premium Wagyu beef burgers, classic shakes and a curated Sonoma County wine list. New owners Anidel Hospitality led the revival to preserve the site’s historic spirit and create a community gathering place with a Sonoma County Wine Country twist. The original neon sign and nostalgic feel remain.

New in Hotels

Madeira House a new boutique stay on the Sonoma Coast, is set where the Russian River meets the Pacific Ocean in the town of Jenner. The intimate property offers 11 rooms across three restored houses, pairing coastal restraint with warm, residential design. Many rooms offer river or ocean views, private decks, fireplaces, and select kitchenettes, while the overall experience is intentionally quiet and unplugged. With gardens, waterfront seating, and immediate access to coastal trails and beaches, Madeira House offers visitors a fresh lens on Sonoma County lodging beyond Wine Country, rooted in landscape, calm, and a strong sense of place.

Fresh off its grand debut as the flagship resort of Appellation – a visionary, culinary-first hospitality brand founded by Michelin-starred chef Charlie Palmer and luxury hospitality veteran Christopher Hunsberger – Appellation Healdsburg announced its acceptance intoSmall Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH), becoming the first Appellation hotel to join SLH. Located on the north side of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on 8 1/2 acres of lush landscapes, Appellation Healdsburg is a culinary-driven retreat designed to immerse guests in the region’s rich food, wine, and agricultural heritage. It features 108 guest rooms and suites, two pools, Terroir Spa, a thoughtful wellness program, dynamic programming, and expansive indoor-outdoor event spaces. Folia Bar & Kitchen offers progressive American cuisine fueled by live oak embers, led by Executive Chef David Intonato and Chef de Cuisine Reed Palmer, a Healdsburg native whose experience spans acclaimed kitchens including SingleThread, Blue Hill at Stone Barns and Amass in Copenhagen. After honing his craft globally, Palmer has returned home to honor Sonoma County’s agricultural heritage, shaping Folia’s menus around local ingredients and seasonal rhythms. Andys Beeline, the resort’s vibrant rooftop lounge, offers shareable bites, garden-infused cocktails and sweeping vineyard views. Channeling the region’s natural bounty into a deeply immersive wellness experience, Terroir Spa offers a sensory journey rooted in place, featuring treatments inspired by the surrounding landscape, locally sourced botanicals, and holistic rituals that reflect the rhythms of Sonoma’s land and lifestyle. At the heart of Appellation’s ethos is a celebration of craftsmanship. Through Crafted at Appellation, guests are invited to roll up their sleeves and dive into Sonoma’s creative spirit — joining local artisans, farmers, and makers in hands-on workshops that transform regional traditions into memorable, personal experiences. (www.appellationhotels.com/healdsburg or www.slh.com)

Travel planning help is available from Sonoma County Tourism, https://www.sonomacounty.com

