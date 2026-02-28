Going Places: Multigenerational Families Seek Out Adventure Travel to Experience Together

by Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Multigenerational travel has been on the rise, well, for a generation. The Baby Boomers who are today’s grandparents have travel in their DNA – they are the backpackers and jetsetters, bikers and hikers and value travel as an essential experience to personal growth and wellbeing. And now, they have the discretionary resources to share all the thrills and benefits, and most importantly, cherish the bonds and memories that traveling together nurture. Especially as young families today feel strapped by the affordability crisis, they are more than grateful for the worlds that their parents and grandparents open for their family.

A recent study by the Family Travel Association (FTA), Good Housekeeping and NYU SPS reveals that a record 92% of Americans plan to travel with their children or grandchildren in the next year.

Backroads, a trailblazing adventure travel company, also found in its recent study that modern families are prioritizing real-world experiences over screen time and seeking active vacations that spark connection and create lasting memories. Making the most of school breaks throughout the year, parents and grandparents with kids of all ages are booking adventure travel in record numbers. Among its trending programs, Backroads Trips for Families with Kids & Teens, Teens & 20s and 20s & Beyond: Brittany & Normandy, Croatia and Iceland.

Here is a sampling of family travel experiences, far and near, for 2026:

In the Galapagos, families can see animals close up that only exist here © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Galapagos Multigen Adventure: A genuine family bucket list experience awaits in the Galapagos Islands. Start with a stay on Santa Cruz and visit the Charles Darwin Research Station, then embark on a multi-island cruise such as aboard the Galapagos Legend (Go Galapagos by Kleintours, 1-888 50 KLEIN, www.GoGalapagos.com). Other operators offering family-oriented itineraries include Audley Travel (audleytravel.com, 866-346-2743; other family itineraries to Classic Italy, Japan and Costa Rica) and Lindblad Expeditions (www.expeditions.com).

Mediterranean Gulet Gathering: Gather the whole family and charter a traditional gulet with Peter Sommer Travels to explore Croatia, Greece or Turkey like Indiana Jones. Visit ancient sites with an archaeologist or historian as an expert guide for a vivid look into the past, then enjoy time to swim, snorkel or kayak in secluded coves, or simply relax onboard the boat. With a full crew, it’s a stress-free journey. https://www.petersommer.com/gulet-charters



Greek Islands Multi Adventure: Experience Greece’s Ionian Islands by boat, bike and on foot on a family-friendly cruise from Islandhopping. Visit olive tree-covered Paxos, the white sand beaches of Lefkas, a colorful port on Cephalonia, peaceful Arillas on the country’s west coast and more. Along the way, swim in the crystal clear Ionian Sea, ride to a waterfall, row to a cave accessible only from the water, tube behind a dinghy and bike through a national park. https://www.inselhuepfen.com/en/cycling-tours/greece/multi-adventure-ionian-islands

Gondwana Ecotours’ private Tanzania: Great Migration Safari brings Africa’s magic to life for families (photo: Gondwana Ecotours)

Make the Lion King Come Alive: From wildebeest herds thundering across the Serengeti to elephants grazing beneath acacia trees, Gondwana Ecotours’ private Tanzania: Great Migration Safari brings Africa’s magic to life for families. Spot lions, zebras, giraffes, leopards and hippos on daily game drives, with guaranteed window seats in every pop-top safari vehicle. Visit a remote Maasai boma and meet a friendly family clan, learn about their culture and join their traditional jumping dance. Sleep to the sounds of the savanna in deluxe tented camps and enjoy pop-up bush lunches surrounded by breathtaking views. Africa amazes—especially when you experience it together. https://www.gondwanaecotours.com/adventure-tours/great-migration-serengeti-safari-tour-tanzania/

Gondwana Ecotours’ private Alaska: Northern Lights Adventure is an unforgettable family journey (photo: BoBo Photography)

Chase the Northern Lights Together: From chasing the aurora to walking with reindeer, Gondwana Ecotours’ private Alaska: Northern Lights Adventure is an unforgettable family journey. Days are packed with dog sledding, curling lessons, hot springs and a visit to Santa’s Village, while nights light up with nature’s most dazzling show. Stay cozy under the covers until your nighttime aurora guide sounds the buzzer, signaling it’s time to step outside and watch the northern sky come alive. https://www.gondwanaecotours.com/adventure-tours/northern-lights-tour-fairbanks-alaska/

Sacha Lodge offers a responsible way for families to explore one of the world’s most biodiverse regions like wildlife spotting by dugout canoe (photo: Sacha Lodge)

Amazon Rainforest Immersion: Deep in the Ecuadorian Amazon, Sacha Lodge offers a responsible way for families to explore one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. Guests participate in low-impact activities like guided canopy walks, wildlife spotting by dugout canoe, and nature hikes led by local guides, while staying in secure, private, thatched-roof cabins that ensure a luxurious and comfortable experience. https://sachalodge.com.

Play cowboy or cowgirl among the saguaro cactuses of the Sonoran Desert at the family-owned and operated White Stallion Ranch in Tucson, Arizona (photo: White Stallion Ranch)

Arizona Dude Ranch Getaway: Play cowboy or cowgirl among the saguaro cactuses of the Sonoran Desert at the family-owned and operated White Stallion Ranch in Tucson, Arizona. Enjoy traditional dude ranch activities like horseback riding, hiking, shooting and archery, adventurous pursuits like fat tire e-biking and rock climbing, and entertainment like cowboy singing, trick roping and a weekly rodeo. While there, settle into a charming guestroom, family suite or the larger Hacienda. https://whitestallion.com/



Grand Canyon’s North Rim: Escape Adventures invites families to discover the cool, high-altitude sanctuary of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim on an unforgettable five-day mountain biking and camping expedition. Revered by hikers and cyclists for its breathtaking vistas and gently rolling, lung-expanding terrain, the North Rim offers a unique and less-crowded perspective of this natural wonder. https://escapeadventures.com/tour/grand-canyon-north-rim-mountain-bike-tour/



Western River Expeditions, one of the leading whitewater rafting companies, has tailored itineraries for families including the Grand Canyon (photo: Western River Expeditions)

Family Whitewater Rafting Adventures: Western River Expeditions, one of the leading whitewater rafting companies, has tailored itineraries for families including Green River 5 Day Desolation Canyon Adventure, Utah; Grand Canyon 4 Day Rafting & Ranch Tour, Arizona, and Salmon River 5 Day Lower Salmon River, Idaho (www.westernriver.com/best-family-adventure-vacations, 866.904.1160).

Out family goes whitewater river rafting in Big Sky, Montana © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Kid-Friendly Whitewater Adventure: Experience family-friendly whitewater rafting adventures on the Yellowstone River with Flying Pig Adventures, conveniently located in Gardiner, Montana, near Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance. Choose from a variety of trips, including popular half-day excursions tackling Class II and III rapids, extended full-day adventures with riverside lunch, serene scenic floats perfect for wildlife viewing or immersive overnight trips under the stars with comfortable camping and meals. There’s a perfect rafting experience for every skill level. https://www.flyingpigrafting.com/white-water-rafting-yellowstone?

Big Sky Family Time: With spacious suite accommodations, The Wilson Hotel is the perfect home base to explore Big Sky, Montana, and the Yellowstone region. Plan a family ski trip in winter, go hiking, fly fishing or whitewater rafting in summer, or experience the natural wonders and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park at any time of year. Back at The Wilson, plush beds and upscale amenities await, with the restaurants and shops of Big Sky Town Center just steps away. https://thewilsonhotel.com/

Fireside Resort is a great base for families to explore Grand Teton National Park © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Family Glamping in Tetons: Fireside Resort offers luxuriously outfitted tiny house rental units designed by Wheelhaus a short distance from Grand Teton National Park, making it an ideal family basecamp for summer adventures. Experience the thrill of whitewater rafting, enjoy beautiful scenery and wildlife while hiking through the Tetons or revel in the wonder of Yellowstone National Park’s geothermal features. https://www.firesidejacksonhole.com/

Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess Named ‘Coolest Way to See Alaska’

Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess has been named “Coolest Way To See Alaska” in the prestigious Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards.

The Good Housekeeping Travel Awards spotlight destinations and experiences that deliver extraordinary value, quality, and joy for families traveling together, from parents with young children to grandparents reuniting with the whole clan. Discovery Princess earned top marks for its unique blend of innovation, luxury, and entertainment, offering a one-of-a-kind setting to celebrate milestones and create lasting memories together.

“Princess has long believed that Alaska is a destination best shared across generations, and we are committed to creating inspiring moments, whether that’s marveling at glaciers, spotting wildlife, or gathering for an incredible meal of fresh seafood to share stories and experiences,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President.

With its signature North to Alaska immersive programming which brings the spirit, people, flavors and culture of the destination onboard, scenic beauty, wildlife encounters and curated Alaska experiences designed to engage all ages, Princess continues to be a leading cruise line in Alaska and a top choice for families seeking meaningful, multi-generational travel.

Family-oriented programming includes having Park Rangers onboard in Glacier Bay with live narration and Junior/Teen Ranger programs; a Storyteller series with cultural ambassadors, adventurers, authors, photographers and Iditarod champions; Puppies in the Piazza and Campfire Movies Under the Stars; and youth and teen activities like Gold Rush Treasure Hunt and Great Alaskan Fishermen’s Race.

Princess Cruises also takes pride in its “Alaska-Inspired Dining”:Fresh, locally sourced seafood throughout the ship, including salmon, halibut and crab; “Cook My Catch” where guests enjoy fish they reel in on select excursions; and Alaska craft beers, local spirits, themed hot beverages and signature cocktails

In the cruise line’s biggest-ever Alaska season in 2026, Discovery Princess sails the popular “Voyage of the Glacier” route between Vancouver and Anchorage (Whittier), featuring Glacier Bay National Park and is debuting its Star Princess, the cruise line’s newest ship, sailing weekly seven-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle.

Altogether, Princess Cruises’ May through September 2026 Alaska program features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations.

Extending your Alaska cruise with a land tour affords an opportunity to see Mt. McKinley © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Extend the adventure with a Princess Cruisetour, pairing a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with 3-10 nights at Princess-owned Wilderness Lodges to explore Alaska’s interior, including Denali National Park, for the chance to witness North America’s tallest peak.

For more information about Alaska voyages, visit www.princess.com/alaska, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or visit princess.com.

The Regent Grand’s ‘Grandymoon’ is Fresh Spin on Multigenerational Family Travel

The Grand Regent, Turks & Caicos, has introduced a “Grandymoon” multigenerational program (photo: The Grand Regent)

The Regent Grand on Turks & Caicos is debuting its new “Grandymoon” offer, designed for grandparents, parents, and kids to enjoy time together. Families can experience the best of Grace Bay with curated amenities, island adventures and thoughtful touches tailored to every generation, making it easy to travel together in comfort and style.

Amenities Include:

● Spacious multi-bedroom suites or villas with all the comforts of home: modern kitchens, full living and dining areas, TVs, and washer/dryers (in most units)

● $200 Resort Credit to spend on a wide range of family-friendly island activities (full list linked here)

● Private family photo session on Grace Bay Beach to capture the memories

● Concierge-arranged celebratory family dinner, either in-suite with a private chef or toes-in-the-sand on the beach

● Spa treatments for all ages, including manicures, pedicures, massages, facials, and more

● Island excursions such as jetski tours, fishing trips, boat cruises, scuba and snorkeling, paddleboard and kayak safaris, and beach horseback riding

● Family tennis or pickleball tournament on the resort’s courts

● Resort bikes and Eco bikes for exploring the island at your own pace

● Board game rentals for rainy afternoons or game nights

● In-room babysitting services, giving parents and grandparents the chance to enjoy a romantic dinner or relaxing downtime (available with 24 hours’ notice)

To unlock the full Grandymoon experience, just add “Grandymoon” in the reservation notes section when booking at The Regent Grand (theregentgrand.com)

Wyoming: Cowboy Camp and Other Hands-On Winter Adventures for Families

In Wyoming, families can experience the spirit of the West through short-format, hands-on “Cowboy Camp for a Day” ranch experiences © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

In Wyoming, families can experience the spirit of the West through short-format, hands-on ranch experiences designed for first-timers and casual travelers. These “Cowboy Camp for a Day” activities offer a low-commitment, high-reward way to connect with the landscape, the people, and the way of ranch life, even in winter.

Across the state, local hosts offer approachable programs like:

• Horse grooming and barn visits at TA Ranch in Buffalo, where guests learn the basics of care and tack in a historic setting

• Roping clinics and outdoor Dutch-oven meals at Eatons’ Ranch near Sheridan, one of the country’s oldest family-run ranches

• Bison tours and winter wagon rides at Terry Bison Ranch outside Cheyenne, an easy stop for drive-market travelers

These experiences are ideal for multigenerational groups, road trippers, and families looking for something more immersive than a resort, but easier than a full dude ranch week. Many programs operate year-round or resume by early spring, with flexible half-day and day-visit options.

Hot springs, snow hikes, and the family road trip reset

For families ready for something different this spring, Wyoming is a practical and unique option. Easy to reach by car or short flight, the state offers fly-in and drive routes that connect parks, hot springs, and outdoor fun with room to explore.

Here’s a sample four-day itinerary built around flexible travel, fresh air, and time together:

Day 1: Laramie to Vedauwoo: Begin in Laramie, where families can stop for lunch, walk through the historic downtown or visit the University of Wyoming campus. From there, take a short drive to Vedauwoo Recreation Area, known for its rock formations and easy access. Spring often brings snowdrifts and sunshine in the same afternoon, perfect for a short trail walk or a snowy photo stop.

Day 2: Casper: Drive north to Casper, where the newly opened Nordic Ski Lodge on Casper Mountain serves as a home base for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Hogadon Basin also offers spring downhill runs into March. In town, kids can learn about westward expansion at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. For those staying overnight, the new Hyatt Place opens in 2026 with family-friendly amenities.

Day 3: Thermopolis: Spend the day in Thermopolis, home to Hot Springs State Park and the Wyoming Dinosaur Center. The public bath house is open year-round with naturally warm mineral water, and the park’s bison herd is often visible from the drive. Recent updates to the museum’s galleries and lab spaces give kids an indoor hands-on option too.

Day 4: Wind River Canyon or Saratoga: Wrap up the trip with a scenic drive. Wind River Canyon cuts through layered cliffs and offers plenty of pull-off spots. For those heading south, Saratoga is a relaxing finish, with its open-air Hobo Hot Springs pools located right along the river.

Optional add-ons:

For families looking to ski, Snow King (Jackson), White Pine (Pinedale), and Meadowlark (near Ten Sleep) often stay open into early spring

Gillette’s CAM-PLEX park and Spirit Hall Ice Arena offer outdoor lights, sledding, and ice skating

Fort Phil Kearny and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West offer history without high-season crowds

Scenic routes like the Big Spring Scenic Backway and Bozeman Trail Wagon Tours (Buffalo) add something extra to the drive.

