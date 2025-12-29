Long Island executive Jeffrey Reynolds chosen for cannabis council

Garden City-based executive Jeffrey Reynolds, with a long history of public health and advocacy work, was appointed to the New York State Cannabis Education Advisory Panel, as announced on Dec. 16.

Reynolds is one of 15 panel members from medical and public health backgrounds. He currently serves as the president and CEO of the Family and Children’s Association and on the state’s Heroin and Opioid Task Force.

“Happy to have been appointed to the NYS Cannabis Education Advisory Panel, where I will help shape statewide prevention and education messages focused on adolescents,” Reynolds said in a social media post. “There’s a ton of work to be done, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Reynolds has spent much of his career in leadership roles at advocacy organizations. Before joining the Family and Children’s Association, he served as the executive director of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency.

Before that, he spent 19 years with the Long Island Association for AIDS Care, where he served as the vice president for public affairs. Reynolds remains the Vice Chair of the state’s AIDS Advisory Council.

“The [Cannabis Education Advisory] Panel will advise the Office on messaging, tone, cultural relevance, and scientific accuracy to better address the needs of young people, parents, caregivers, and trusted adults across New York State,” said the Office of Cannabis Management in a statement.

The panel is comprised of experts from across the state, and will regularly advice the Office of Cannabis Management in public educational campaigns and health resources for New Yorkers. The panel will serve for up to one year.

“Our work in public health education only succeeds when the materials reflect honesty, clarity, and the lived realities of the communities we serve,” said Jessica Garcia, chair of The New York State Cannabis Control Board. “CEAP brings together experts whose voices will strengthen our approach and help ensure that young people and families can rely on information that is meaningful, evidence-informed, and rooted in care.”

“A dynamic, articulate leader, Jeff has a deep knowledge of the social issues that underpin the quality of life of all Long Islanders,” added Matt Cohen, president and CEO of the Long Island Association. “He is an important voice for our most vulnerable populations and will be a great asset to our board.”