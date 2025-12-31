Bill O’Reilly Column: Bank it

As I get older, my predictions get better. Why? Because, as Gloria Estefan sings, there is a rhythm of the night. A pattern of behavior. A balance in the universe. So, let’s take a look at 2026.

Up top, no human being can accurately assess what President Trump will do. Not even President Trump. That’s because he wakes up every morning (4 a.m.) with so many conceived notions it is impossible to impose predictable outcomes.

That is part of the man’s genius because his adversarial postures can change instantly. His opponents have no idea what’s coming next, so confusion reigns in the “get Trump” movement as well as among villains abroad.

I do know that the Epstein case will continue because the media is addicted to it. They gleefully load up on Epstein residue in their pipes each day and draw in looooong breaths. So satisfying. It really doesn’t matter what actually happened, just the action of tying Epstein and Trump together in any way is the fondest wish of the corrupt American press.

And on that front, the media collapse in the USA will intensify as CNN will get sold and “revamped.” If I were air talent over there, I wouldn’t be buying a new house. Even the dimmest Americans now understand the media game: target an audience, tell it what it wants to hear. CNN did that far less successfully than Fox News. Right now, CBS is desperately trying to dig itself out of a far-left mentality.

However, that’s not journalism. That’s practicing deceitful propaganda. The press is supposed to seek honest information. Right? I know the concept is just about obsolete. But an enormous price is being exacted as once respected news agencies are now video versions of Mad Magazine.

One of the most important situations coming in the new year is justice. If citizens don’t believe America is a fair country, our Republic will be gravely damaged.

Right now, the entire justice system is in trouble. It can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to impose or defend civil lawsuits. Dishonest lawyers routinely practice extortion; trafficking in sensational allegations designed to ruin human beings so they can get a cash “settlement.”

The press has long since extinguished due process, headlining anything lurid with little perspective or restraint. The evil lawyers understand that no fact-finding will take place as they hawk their blackmail techniques on television.

You people know who you are. Have fun spending the blood money. But remember the reaper will have something very special in store for you.

Even worse is that politics has now almost destroyed criminal justice. We all know the billion-dollar industry George Soros has set up to allow destructive thugs to go unpunished. Damn the victims, full steam ahead. Miscreants well understand that even putting a knife to somebody’s throat may not even get a bail sanction in places like New York City and Chicago.

And then there’s federal corruption at the highest level.

As an extremely boring guy, I just finished reading the Justice Department’s filing against former FBI Director James Comey. The evidence is overwhelming, as the villain totally turned the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world into a political manipulation factory using fabricated stories like “Russian collusion.”And, disturbingly, Comey is likely to get away with it.

Enormous scandal. The FBI chief secretly leaked biased information to the New York Times through a third party: FBI agent Daniel Richland. The selected leaks were designed to damage the Trump campaign in 2016. There is no doubt about this. The information was passed along to Times reporter Michael Schmidt, who gleefully protected Comey and Richard by designating them “anonymous sources.”

Called to account by Sen. Charles Grassley, Comey denied his involvement in the massive deceit under oath. That is a felony. But Comey will not, I predict, be prosecuted because federal judges in Virginia, where the case is being adjudicated, are “in the tank.” They don’t want to give the Trump administration a victory.

I hope I’m wrong. In my opinion, James Comey calculatedly subverted justice in America. He should be held accountable.

Understandably, many Americans have had enough. They have fled TV news (average cable viewer around 70 years old), and are not engaged in reforming the insidious partisan politics situation, which is creating hatred in our country. That has to change.

Things could turn around quickly if some modern-day crusaders for actual justice emerge. But that mindset is a heavy lift. The personal attacks will come. Courage is paramount.

And that’s what I wish for in 2026, good people getting involved, although I cannot predict it will happen. America remains the most effective country in the world. But danger signs are all around us. The Huns have arrived.

Let’s deal with it.