Roslyn
Community Events

Glen Head School transforms into ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for holidays

Students and faculty dress up for 'Candy Cane Lane' celebration in school.
Photo provided by North Shore School District

Glen Head School students were greeted with a festive surprise when they arrived at school Tuesday, Dec. 23, the day before winter break.

The school’s entrance and main hallway were transformed into “Candy Cane Lane,” featuring hanging snowflakes and wall decorations that included candy canes, Christmas trees, dreidels and snowmen. Faculty and staff joined in the celebration by welcoming students in holiday attire, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.

Glen Head School principal Thomas Sheehan with students.
Teachers throughout the building also dressed for the season, helping create a warm and festive start to the day.

Later Principal Sheehan led a school-wide Holiday Sing-Along in the gymnasium, where students, faculty and staff sang popular seasonal songs together. During the event, Sheehan announced the winners of the school’s Ugly Sweater Contest and hosted the school’s first faculty Dreidel Spinning Contest.

Students in 'Candy Cane Lane.'
School officials thanked Principal Sheehan, along with faculty, staff and custodial teams, for their efforts in decorating the building and organizing the celebrations. Appreciation was also extended to those who participated in costumes and performances, contributing to a joyful sendoff before winter break.

Students in 'Candy Cane Lane' with Glen Head principal Thomas Sheehan.
Students in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ with Glen Head Principal Thomas Sheehan.

The festivities marked a spirited conclusion to the school year as the Glen Head community looked ahead to the new year.

