Glen Head School transforms into ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for holidays

Students and faculty dress up for ‘Candy Cane Lane’ celebration in school.

Glen Head School students were greeted with a festive surprise when they arrived at school Tuesday, Dec. 23, the day before winter break.

The school’s entrance and main hallway were transformed into “Candy Cane Lane,” featuring hanging snowflakes and wall decorations that included candy canes, Christmas trees, dreidels and snowmen. Faculty and staff joined in the celebration by welcoming students in holiday attire, adding to the cheerful atmosphere.