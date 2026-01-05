Northwell nurses give 10-day strike notice

Nurses at three Northwell hospitals delivered 10-day notices of a strike on Friday, Jan. 2.

If a contract is not agreed to before Jan. 12, nurses in Syosset, Huntington, and Plainview will cease work along with 20,000 New York City nurses, according to the New York State Nurses Association.

This comes after a Dec. 31, 2025, deadline for a contract between nurses and Northwell Health, at which an agreement was still not reached.

“We are ready to settle fair contracts, but staffing continues to be a sticking point that Northwell will not budge on,” said Meloi Policastro, who works at Northwell in Syosset. “Nurses fight for our patients, and we will continue to fight for patients across Long Island until we get safe staffing ratios that ensure that our patients are safe and that we are able to give the best care possible.”

“Northwell Health is disappointed by The New York State Nurses Association’s decision to issue a strike notice, but we remain committed to negotiating a fair and sustainable contract that supports our nurses and maintains the high-quality of care our community deserves,” said a Northwell spokesperson.

Nurses are seeking a contract that guarantees safe staffing policies, improved healthcare benefits, and better recruitment and retention practices to address staffing concerns. Nurses’ contracts with Northwell at the hospitals in Syosset and Plainview expired in October and November, respectively. Huntington nurses are seeking their first contract after voting to join NYSNA in 2024.

“Nurses on Long Island have never been more united. We hope this sends the message to Northwell that nurses are serious about improving care,” said Chris Coburn, a nurse at Northwell Plainview. “We need change, and we need it now, because our patients deserve quality care and nurses deserve the health coverage that keeps us safe and able to give the care patients need.”

“We value our dedicated nursing team and the exceptional service they provide. Our aim is to reach a fair agreement, and we will continue to engage in good faith negotiations with NYSNA. Should a strike occur, our priority will always be patient safety and care,” said a Northwell spokesperson. “Huntington, Plainview and Syosset Hospitals will remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted, superior service for our patients.”