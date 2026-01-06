Williston Pk board approves two businesses

The Williston Park Board of Trustees voted Monday, Jan. 5, to approve two businesses: a pharmacy and a family-friendly restaurant on Hillside Ave.

“We’re feeling pretty excited, and I’m hoping to plant some roots here. I have young children, so I know how important that is,” said Argelis Sanchez, owner of Social Play Haus, a family-oriented playhouse and restaurant that was approved for 48-48 Hillside Ave. He said the business is hoping to open this summer.