Williston Pk board approves two businesses

The Williston Park Board of Trustees voted Monday, Jan. 5, to approve two businesses: a pharmacy and a family-friendly restaurant on Hillside Ave.
“We’re feeling pretty excited, and I’m hoping to plant some roots here. I have young children, so I know how important that is,” said Argelis Sanchez, owner of Social Play Haus, a family-oriented playhouse and restaurant that was approved for 48-48 Hillside Ave. He said the business is hoping to open this summer.
“A thriving business community helps the village as a whole,” said Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar. “We’re very proud of our business community.”
The board also approved a pharmacy at 50 Hillside Ave. Lawyer Andrea Tsoukalas Curto presented the application on behalf of pharmacist Alan Khorshidi. He plans to open Value Pharmacy with his brother, Eldon, who will manage the business.
“We wanted to be more accessible to the actual patrons of Williston Park,” said Khorshidi, who owned another pharmacy in Great Neck, which he recently sold.
Trustees also approved an hours extension for Strong Pilates at 650 Willis Ave.