Oyster Bay bar owner indicted after DWI hit and run

The owner of an Oyster Bay bar was charged with vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an incident, driving while intoxicated and other charges for a May 2025 hit and run crash that left a pedestrian victim intubated for nearly a week with severe injuries, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Leonard Gross, 67, of Syosset, was arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 8, on three counts of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, resulting in serious physical injury, driving while intoxicated, two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired.

He pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond and $1.5 million partially secured bond and Gross’ license was suspended. He is due back in court on Feb. 23, and if convicted, Gross faces up to 11 years in prison.

On May 17, 2025, after allegedly drinking at Teddy’s Bully Bar in Oyster Bay, a bar that he is the owner of, Gross was driving his 2025 Dodge Ram pick-up truck southbound on South Street in Oyster Bay with a revoked driver’s license, Donnelly said.

Gross turned left onto East Main Street and allegedly struck a pedestrian who was walking in the crosswalk on East Main Street, she said.

The victim fell onto the roadway and underneath the pick-up truck, to which Gross allegedly ran over the victim’s body and fled the scene eastbound on East Main Street at a high rate of speed, the DA said.

The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center and suffered multiple broken ribs, injuries to his chest and lungs and multiple facial lacerations. He remained intubated for approximately five days following the crash, Donnelly said.

Gross allegedly fled to his home in Syosset after the crash and parked his pick-up truck in his driveway, the DA said.

Gross’ truck was captured on surveillance cameras and license plate readers and police officers responded to his home at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim’s blood was observed underneath the pick-up truck, Donnelly said.

Additional video surveillance obtained during the course of the investigation from the bar showed Gross consuming multiple alcoholic drinks before driving and striking the victim, the DA said.

Gross surrendered on Jan. 8, 2026, to the Nassau County Police Department, the same day of his indictment.

“This defendant is a recidivist drunk driver, and on the evening of the crash, was on our roads with a license that had been revoked nearly a decade before,” Donnelly said. “This man should never have been on the road. Now, we will hold him accountable for his criminal actions and the harm he caused.”