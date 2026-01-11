Celebrations Pulse: Why nurturing relationships could be your best resolution yet

January has a way of sharpening our focus. The decorations are packed away and the year stretches out in front of us, full of possibility.

It’s the season of New Year’s resolutions. You might be thinking about losing weight, exercising more or carving out more personal time. These are significant goals that, if achieved, can greatly enhance your health and happiness.

But I’d like to suggest a resolution that’s just as powerful and maybe even simpler: focus on building new relationships and deepening the ones you already have. Let me explain.

The power of relationships

Research from Harvard and the National Institutes of Health underscores the impact of social connections on our well-being. People with robust social ties tend to experience less stress and better health than those with fewer connections.

Despite this knowledge, loneliness has reached epidemic proportions. Over a third of adults regularly feel lonely or isolated, a number that jumps to an alarming 60% among younger individuals.

Given these challenges, committing to strengthen relationships in 2026 could be a resolution that greatly enhances our individual and collective health and happiness.

Easy and not so easy

As a father, grandfather, and businessman, I’ve learned that nurturing relationships takes effort. I often compare relationships to gardens — they thrive when you care for them regularly.

It’s the easiest thing in the world, right? It’s also very easy to slip up.

During a busy stretch early in my career, I realized good intentions weren’t enough. So one January, I made a simple change. I created a calendar with the names of people I wanted to reach out to, one each day. Sometimes it was a quick call, other times a note or a message.

It didn’t take much time, but the effect was immediate. It kept me on track and reminded me that relationships grow if we take the time to tend to them.

Committing to relationships

As we step into 2026, let’s make a commitment to prioritize our relationships — whether they’re old or new, personal or professional. Our connections are the foundation of our greatest joy and strength. And they’re good for our health too!

As my friend Dr. George Everly, a psychologist at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, puts it: “Maintain the relationships you have, revive those you’ve lost, and forge the ones you desire.”

By focusing on your relationships, you’ll not only strengthen your bonds but also pave the way for a brighter, healthier, and happier New Year — for yourself and the people you care about.



Jim McCann, the Long Island native and founder of Jericho-based 1-800-Flowers.com, has been writing the Celebrations Pulse since March 2020. Enjoy what you’ve read? Subscribe to the free weekly edition at celebrations.com/pulse.