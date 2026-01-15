Meet Roslyn Highlands Fire Company’s new chief of department

When Scott Sohn joined the Roslyn Highlands Fire Company at 17, he was a high school senior looking for a way to give back.

More than two decades later, he is leading the department as its chief, bringing with him a lifetime commitment to public service shaped by both volunteer firefighting and a career with the New York City Police Department.

Sohn, who became chief on Jan. 1, has been a member of the Roslyn Highlands Fire Company for about 22 years, with only brief breaks in service. His rise through the ranks, from firefighter to lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and now chief, reflects what colleagues describe as steady leadership and deep institutional knowledge.

Originally from Bayside, Queens, Sohn moved to Roslyn at age 11, a transition he recalls as eye-opening.

“It was a culture shock,” he said, comparing his upbringing in Queens with life on Long Island. The move, however, helped shape his adaptability, a trait that would serve him well in emergency services.

Sohn graduated high school in 2004 and briefly attended the University of Rhode Island on a football scholarship before returning home. That same desire for structure and teamwork led him to volunteer for firefighting, which he credits as a turning point.

“It was a very positive change in my life,” he said. “If volunteers don’t respond, who’s going to help?”

In 2011, Sohn joined the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department, where many of his friends served, before eventually returning to Roslyn Highlands and stepping into leadership roles.

His appointment as chief this year places him at the helm of a department facing challenges common to volunteer fire companies across Long Island, including recruitment and retention.

Alongside his volunteer work, Sohn has built a career with the New York City Police Department, joining the force in 2013. He spent more than 5 years as a patrol officer in Bushwick, Brooklyn, before joining a detective squad in Queens.

As a detective, Sohn investigated cases ranging from petit larceny to homicides, work he describes as among the most meaningful of his career.

“You’re advocating for victims who can’t speak for themselves,” he said. “You’re there for the family.”

From 2023 until late 2025, Sohn investigated police-involved shootings and firearm discharges, a role that required balancing scrutiny and accountability. On Oct. 30, he was promoted to sergeant, adding supervisory responsibilities to his police work.

Sohn said his experience supervising officers in the city informs his leadership style as fire chief.

“It helps you see different aspects of supervising,” he said. “If something needs to be changed, let’s change it.”

Despite working two high-risk public safety roles, Sohn said he does not feel overwhelmed, crediting strong support systems in both departments. Family support, he said, has also been critical, though not without concern. He married last March and acknowledged that both his wife and his mother worry about the dangers of his profession. Because of his close ties to the Roslyn Highlands Fire Company, Sohn and his wife, Saree, got married in the Roslyn Highlands firehouse.

As chief, Sohn’s goals for 2026 include aggressive recruitment efforts, particularly among high school and college students, and boosting morale among current members.

“Showing appreciation to the members that come out day in and day out for the community is huge,” he said.

Looking back, Sohn describes his greatest accomplishment with the fire company simply as being a member.

“Anytime someone’s in need, whether it’s a medical call or a fire alarm, you’re there,” he said. “They know you’re there to help them.

Now, as chief, Sohn said he hopes to ensure the department remains strong, supported and ready for whatever comes next. “We’ll see where 2026 takes us,” he said.