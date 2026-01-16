Guest Column: Why junior year earns the nickname “Hell Year”

Junior year of high school is often called “Hell Year,” and for many students, that nickname feels accurate.

From the start of the year, expectations increase significantly, making junior year feel very different from freshman or sophomore year. Even after breaks, students are quickly thrown back into a nonstop routine of tests, homework, and long days.

The academic pressure during junior year is intense.

Between challenging classes, Advanced Placement courses, standardized test prep, extracurricular activities, sports, and the beginning of the college process, students are expected to handle more than ever before.

Weekly SAT or ACT practice tests, official weekend exams, and heavier workloads can make it hard to catch a break.

Jericho High School counselor, Mrs. Mercante, agrees that junior year is the most stressful year of high school, but she also points out that some of the pressure comes from students themselves.

“Yes, but a lot of that pressure is self-imposed,” she explained. She noted that “…junior year grades are the last year-end or final grades that go on a transcript when applying to college,” which explains why students feel so much academic stress.

At the same time, she emphasized that junior year should be a time to continue strong habits from earlier years and become more intentional about college plans.

A major source of stress for many juniors is comparison.

“They feel the need to compete with their peers by counting AP classes or constantly comparing GPAs and SAT scores,” Mercante said. This pressure often leads students to overload their schedules just to keep up, even if the classes are not ones they enjoy or feel ready for.

Outside of the classroom, many juniors are also involved in sports, clubs, and community service. Balancing all of these commitments can feel overwhelming, and some students have to make difficult choices regarding what to prioritize. According to counselors, feeling stressed or unsure during junior year is very common.

Support systems play a huge role in helping students get through this year.

Mercante reminds students that there is no single path to success and it’s “not linear,” explaining that “it is okay to not have everything totally figured out at 18 years old.” Hearing this can be reassuring for students who feel pressured to have their futures already planned out.

Many juniors worry that senior year will be even more stressful, but Mercante believes preparation can make a big difference. “It does if you are organized,” she said, recommending that students start college applications during the summer after junior year to reduce stress in the fall.

So, does junior year deserve its reputation as “Hell Year”?

For most students, the answer is probably yes. But it is also a year that teaches important lessons about time management, balance, and resilience.

As the year goes on, it helps to remember that the end is in sight. Supporting friends, asking for help, and trying not to compare ourselves to others can make this year more manageable. Junior year may be one of the hardest parts of high school, but getting through it helps prepare students for whatever comes next.

