‘Brewed to the Rescue’ 2026 fundraises for homeless and neglected animals

The North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue and Rescue Vixens at their Brewed to the Rescue fundraising event

Community spirit was on full display as Rescue Vixens and North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue partnered with Twin Fork Beer Co. for Brewed to the Rescue on Jan. 11, a special fundraising and awareness event dedicated to helping homeless and neglected animals across the North Fork of Long Island.

The event celebrated what happens when local organizations and businesses unite for a cause bigger than themselves. At the heart of the afternoon was a limited-edition run of Rescue Vixens and North Fork Country Kids beer cans — custom-designed labels that reflect the mission, heart, and creativity behind this collaboration. Brewed with purpose, these cans symbolize how community partnerships can translate directly into lifesaving impact.