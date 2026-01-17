‘Brewed to the Rescue’ 2026 fundraises for homeless and neglected animals

Community spirit was on full display as Rescue Vixens and North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue partnered with Twin Fork Beer Co. for Brewed to the Rescue on Jan. 11, a special fundraising and awareness event dedicated to helping homeless and neglected animals across the North Fork of Long Island.
The event celebrated what happens when local organizations and businesses unite for a cause bigger than themselves. At the heart of the afternoon was a limited-edition run of Rescue Vixens and North Fork Country Kids beer cans — custom-designed labels that reflect the mission, heart, and creativity behind this collaboration. Brewed with purpose, these cans symbolize how community partnerships can translate directly into lifesaving impact.
The Rescue Vixens and North Fork Country Kids Animal Rescue have long worked together to advocate for animals in need through education, outreach, and hands-on rescue. Their shared philosophy — where advocacy meets action — has made them a recognizable force in local animal welfare. Events like Brewed to the Rescue allow the groups to expand their reach, engage new supporters and highlight adoptable animals in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.
Attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with live music, food and beverages, raffles, 50/50s, Chinese auctions, and opportunities to meet adoptable pets. Local businesses and advocates were on site, reinforcing the message that animal welfare is a community responsibility — one best tackled together.
Brewed to the Rescue also marked the continuation of an ongoing collaboration between the rescues and Twin Fork Beer Co. Over the coming months, the partnership will bring additional creative, mission-driven experiences to the brewery, including rockabilly-themed afternoons, kitten yoga sessions, and future specialty beer releases — building on successful collaborations the groups have shared in the past.
“Brewed to the Rescue is more than a fundraiser,” organizers said. “It’s a celebration of compassion, creativity, and collaboration. When local businesses, nonprofits, and neighbors come together, real change happens for animals who need us most.”
Community members are encouraged to bring friends, raise a glass, and be part of a movement that proves rescue works best when everyone has a seat at the table. Follow them at @rescuevixens @nfcountrykid on socials, or rescuevixens.com and or northforkcountrykids.org.