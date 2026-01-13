Students raise over $1K during 17th annual Day of Giving

Students at John Lewis Childs School once again demonstrated compassion and generosity during the school’s 17th annual Day of Giving held prior to the holiday recess.

This longstanding tradition encourages students to take an active role in supporting meaningful causes while learning the value of service and community involvement.

In the weeks leading up to the event, students earned money at home by completing chores for family members and neighbors. Some students even contributed donations from their own piggy banks. Through these efforts, students collectively raised more than $1,000.

Each grade partnered with another grade, working together to earn donations and create heartfelt cards.

This year the Day of Giving supported a graduate and former colleague Matthew Reid, who has spent the past seven years serving a challengd community in southern Utah as a counselor and educator.

Through his nonprofit organization, he provides resources to families, including a community garden that supplies food and mental health programs that offer care and support.

In addition to monetary donations, the school also supports Reid’s mission through its annual Mitten Tree, helping ensure children stay warm during the winter months. During the Day of Giving, Reid visited the school and met with staff and students.

Thanks to the generosity and dedication of students, families and the broader school community, the Day of Giving continues to be a meaningful tradition at JLCS.