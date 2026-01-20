Jon Weiss named Long Island Builders Institute president

Jon Weiss, principal and president of construction at B2K Development, was named president of the Long Island Builders Institute at the group’s annual dinner earlier this month.

Anthony Bartone, a managing partner at Terwilliger & Bartone Properties, was the previous LIBI president and will now serve as LIBI chairman.

LIBI was founded in 1941 and represents commercial and residential builders, remodelers, multifamily developers, general contractors and related businesses on Long Island.

The induction ceremony was held on Wednesday, Jan. 7, at the Heritage Club at Bethpage State Park and drew industry leaders, labor representatives and elected officials.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico were featured speakers at the event.

In his remarks, Weiss gave a preview of his 2026 agenda which focused on aligning developers, labor and policymakers to advance housing development on Long Island.

“Developers and labor are no longer parallel interests — we are aligned interests,” Weiss said, according to a LIBI statement.

“We share the same goals: jobs that stay on Long Island, projects that move from paper to construction, and housing that working families can actually afford. Opposing reasonable development is no longer a low-risk position.”

Weiss also emphasized the need for LIBI to broaden its base, attract new builders and deepen engagement with young industry professionals.

“To stay strong, we must grow broader, younger and more engaged,” he said. “That means attracting emerging builders, developers, and industry professionals, engaging members earlier in their careers, and presenting LIBI as modern, proactive, and future-facing.”

LIBI CEO Michael Florio said, “This leadership group understands what this moment requires.”

“They are focused on results — producing housing, protecting jobs, and modernizing how our industry advocates for itself. LIBI is fully aligned behind this team and committed to building the coalition and political strength necessary to deliver real progress for Long Island.”