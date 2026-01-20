Saddle Rock Minyan hearing draws hundreds

Over 200 people attended a public hearing on the rebuilding of a synagogue in the Village of Saddle Rock on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at Saddle Rock Elementary School.

The Saddle Rock Minyan, located on Greenleaf Hill, burned down in a fire on the night of Yom Kippur in 2024, caused by unattended candles for the ceremony.

More than 100 people voiced their support or concerns over the Saddle Rock Minyan’s new plans in a long and contentious meeting.

Village of Saddle Rock Mayor Dan Levy attempted to set ground rules at the hearing’s outset.

“I’d like to make it where we can all live with each other in peace,” Levy said. “There’s no room for boos. There’s no room for jeers. There’s no room for yeahs and clapping. None of that.”

The crowd disregarded these guidelines after nearly every speaker and one resident was escorted out by police after repeatedly shouting at the board.

As the public filtered into the auditorium, attendees of the Saddle Rock Minyan handed out white T-shirts to supporters that read “Proud Supporter of Saddle Rock Minyan.”

Isaac Soleimani, a resident of the village for over 30 years, said, “I love the fact that Saddle Rock is so much better because of the Saddle Rock Minyan.”

“We’ve listened very carefully and worked very hard to be super sensitive to the concerns of certain residents.”

The Saddle Rock Minyan has reduced the size and maximum occupancy in the synagogue’s new plans, which it presented Wednesday night after receiving fierce pushback from community members.

Resident’s concerns largely fell into three categories—the neighborhood’s security, congestion, and the legality of the project.

“I believe in minyans. I have no problem with a minyan, but a minyan has to follow the rules and regulations of not only the village, but the state of New York,” said Bob Fishman.

A minyan is a Jewish religious gathering of at least 10 men needed to have certain prayers. Minyans are often operated out of a home, as was the case in Saddle Rock.

“When I grew up in Brooklyn, a Minyan had 10 to 15 people showing up,” Fishman said. Saddle Rock Minyan plans to limit synagogue occupancy to 200 people.

Steven Schlesinger, an attorney with Saddle Rock Minyan, rebuffed community members who questioned its legality.

“The reality of it is,” Schlesinger said, “The law requires a municipality to provide accommodation to a religious organization when the code permits it, and the code permits it.”

Attorney Elias Schwartz, who represents several community members, said the board must conduct environmental, traffic and parking studies before the plan is approved.

“It is a center,” said Ravit Kraus. “You keep calling it a minyan. This is a center, and you’re deceiving the neighborhood by thinking it’s OK for a center to be in the middle of a residential neighborhood.”

Kraus asked for the synagogue to be relocated “[so] you don’t have neighbors that are worried about what’s going on in the world right now.”

Kraus was met with cheers and boos, as happened when most speakers concluded.

Resident Ronny Ben-Josef said he was in favor of the synagogue, but not at its current location or size.

“My primary reason is security,” Ronny Ben-Josef said. “After Oct. 7th, everybody here knows that the need for extra security has to be addressed.”

Mark Abraham said, “We should work it out in a way that is going to be preferable for everybody.”

Abraham then pointed to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as a warning sign for the neighborhood.

“You know how many mosques is in New York?” Abraham asked the crowd and warned about the site becoming a mosque, as he said happened with a site in New York City.

“They sold it to Muslims! Our own Jewish people. How would you like that? We have to stand strong and protect our children!”

The crowd cheered and clapped.

Ronen Ben-Josef, who has brought legal action against Saddle Rock Minyan, said “There’s many of you here in this room that I recognize that are not residents of Saddle Rock.”

“Why don’t you do it in another village? Harbor Hills is right here. Why don’t you do it in Saddle Rock Estates?” Then he answered his own question, saying it is because other villages would not allow it.

“I don’t understand how you guys feel so entitled that you come to our village and try to overrun our village.”

Ronnie Shaban of Saddle Rock Minyan said, “Please do not believe everything you [hear]. Ronen, Ronny… I bless you and your children. I hope you will come.”

“Our pledge to you is that we will do the utmost in our ability to adhere to…the most important principle the Torah teaches,” said Rabbi Ben Kaniel of Saddle Rock Minyan. “Love your fellow as you love yourself, and we will add…even if he is different from you.”

“If there is one positive thing that I can point to, it’s that never before have both sides of the debate met so much or communicated so much.”