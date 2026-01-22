Village board renews yearly contract with events agency

The Mineola Board of Trustees voted to renew its event planning agreement with an outside contractor at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

It voted to approve the annual $60,000 contract with Lipopup Events Production, the agency that plans village events such as May’s Foodie Festival and the winter wonderland festival in December.

The board voted in favor of three motions regarding the village hall, including contracting with Anjo Home Improvement for internal office repairs, replacing four air conditioning units, and allowing the American Legion to use village facilities for its monthly meeting.

A motion to authorize water tests for the year by B&G Engineering and Architecture. This annual water quality report will cost the village $8,300 and is required by law.

The board also warned the public to take precautions in light of the possible weekend snowstorm. Mayor Paul Pereira said the village could see up to a foot of snow and reminded businesses and homeowners to clear snow from their sidewalks.

“We’ve gotten used to milder winters, and I think this winter 2025-’26 is reminding us that it’s still here, and we’re still only in Jan.,” he said.

He said the sanitation department is expected to proceed as normal next week and encouraged residents to follow snow ordinances before the village has to enforce them.

During trustee reports, Pereira said that village representatives visited Neustryk Golf, a golf school that uses AI and simulators to improve client skills.

“It’s for serious golfers, or people who want to learn how to golf,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Janine Sartori said that the Mineola Athletic Association will begin accepting sign-ups for Little League baseball and softball, which will start in Feb.

She also urged residents to check in on elderly neighbors during any snow events, as they may need help shoveling or assistance with other weather-related difficulties.

Trustee Donna Solosky said that the Mineola Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will host a fundraising event on Friday at the headquarters.

During public comment, resident JoAnn Zahn thanked village representatives for their availability and promptness as she pursued a special variance regarding zoning privacy concerns in back yards.

“I know a lot of times residents complain, but I think it’s also really important for residents to get more involved, and come to the meetings,” she said. “I found personally that you guys were really very helpful to me… I found that through this process, it was really important to start the year off right by acknowledging all of you and just saying thank you.”